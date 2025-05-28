Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: The Last Voyage quest walkthrough

The Last Voyage in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of those rare side quests that doesn’t throw you into moral chaos. It doesn't involve any tough decisions or branching paths — just an old shipwreck, loot, a sea monster, and a big lore moment waiting at the end. If you’re into exploration-heavy quests with a good payoff, this one’s worth doing.

Our guide to The Last Voyage in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon should help you complete the side quest without any hassle. That said, note that it's based on my playthrough, and gameplay experiences may vary for others.

Where and how to start The Last Voyage quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Ron’s Tavern in the Village in The Last Voyage quest (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/Internet Tomato)

To trigger this quest, head over to Ron’s Tavern in the Village, which is in the Horns of the South region. Inside, you’ll find Lady Elaine. She’ll strike up a conversation and test your vibe with a few personal questions. Play along. After a short chat, she’ll hand you a book — read it, because it sets the stage for everything that follows. She’ll then mention a ship named Andraste that went down with something valuable onboard, but she has no idea where it sank.

Her next tip is to visit Rhydderic at the museum located inside the Fortress in the Horns of the South area. That’s where you’ll get your actual lead.

Finding the wreck and what to expect there

Once you chat with Rhydderic, your map gets updated with the wreck’s location. It’s off the coast of Smuggler’s Bay, so follow the marker and dive in.

Castaways' cave whereabouts in The Last Voyage quest(Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/Internet Tomato)

Tip: Do this during the day; nighttime underwater visibility is really low in this game.

At the wreckage site of the Andraste, you’ll find a chest. Loot it, and you'll find Captain Lex’s Diary, some Coins, and a pretty solid shield called Aegis of Retribution. The diary is key — it reveals that the crew didn’t stash everything on the ship. Instead, they dumped part of their haul in a nearby castaway's cave.

Into the cave: Loot, fights, and a surprise

Follow the marked location on the map shown above. Head inland from the coast, and you’ll come across a giant broken statue. Just before entering the cave nearby, you’ll encounter a few roaming skeletons. Inside, you’ll also run into a few Drowners — they're annoying but manageable. Now, before you push further and trigger the boss fight, look carefully around the cliff walls inside — I found a hidden chest near the edge that holds Merlin’s Thorn. This weapon fires up to seven weaker projectiles at once. However, opening it up will require lockpicking.

After grabbing the weapon, drop down the cliff, and you’ll be met by the Scourge of the Seas — a big, tough sea monster that doesn’t go down easily. It’s a proper boss fight, so make sure you’re geared up and ready. I recommend using the Skeleton Army spell; it keeps the boss distracted, and you can take it down easily.

Once it’s dead, loot the body and grab the Tidepiercer, a slick-looking weapon that makes the fight worth it.

What’s at the end of all this?

Go past the boss area, and you’ll finally reach what Lady Elaine wanted: a large statue. Except, surprise — it’s not a statue. It’s the skeleton of a Fore Dweller. Once you’ve soaked that in, return to Lady Elaine at Ron’s Tavern. She’s hyped to hear about the find, and once you give her the full update, the quest wraps up and you earn 1000 XP.

Extra tip before you wrap up The Last Voyage

This quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is the only time (so far) where the game physically shows you a Fore Dweller’s remains, so don’t rush past it. Also, once again, look for the underwater wreck during daylight or you’ll be bumping into rocks and drowning in pitch black.

That’s everything you need to know to complete The Last Voyage in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

