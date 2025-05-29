How do you unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

You may be wondering how to unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, since it isn’t something the game explains clearly upfront. You get access to powerful spirit summons like Corpse Eaters, Skeletons, or even the Ghost of Broc Meala. They help during combat, take enemy aggro, and make some fights easier. But after the fight’s done, they don’t go away unless you do something about it.

Ad

They’ll keep following you around, and there’s no quick dismiss button or menu toggle to get rid of them. You need a specific spell to be able to unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, as we have covered in detail below.

How to unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Stats for Soul Salvage spell (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube/Simple Guides)

The only way to unsummon spirits properly

Ad

Trending

To unsummon a spirit in Tainted Grail, you’ll need the Soul Salvage spell. That’s the only real method to get rid of summons when you’re done with them.

It comes with two cast types:

Light Cast: This removes your summon and gives you back up to 75% of the Mana you used to summon it. The amount depends on how much HP the summon still has.

This removes your summon and gives you back up to you used to summon it. The amount depends on how much HP the summon still has. Heavy Cast: This also removes the summon, but instead of giving you Mana, it restores HP. Again, the more health the summon has left, the more HP you get.

Ad

This means you can use Soul Salvage either to refund Mana or to heal, depending on what you need at the time.

Read also: All starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon explained

The best way to set it up

To make switching smoother, it’s better to keep your summon spell in one hand (usually left) and Soul Salvage in the other. This way, you don’t have to dig through menus when you want to unsummon. You can summon entities and dismiss them without interrupting gameplay.

Ad

There’s no auto-unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. If you want to get rid of your spirits, Soul Salvage is the spell you need. It’s the only option and gives you a small bonus — either HP or Mana, depending on how you use it.

That's all you need to know to be able to unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.