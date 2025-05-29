How do you unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

You may be wondering how to unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, since it isn’t something the game explains clearly upfront. You get access to powerful spirit summons like Corpse Eaters, Skeletons, or even the Ghost of Broc Meala. They help during combat, take enemy aggro, and make some fights easier. But after the fight’s done, they don’t go away unless you do something about it.
They’ll keep following you around, and there’s no quick dismiss button or menu toggle to get rid of them. You need a specific spell to be able to unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, as we have covered in detail below.
How to unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
The only way to unsummon spirits properly
To unsummon a spirit in Tainted Grail, you’ll need the Soul Salvage spell. That’s the only real method to get rid of summons when you’re done with them.
It comes with two cast types:
- Light Cast: This removes your summon and gives you back up to 75% of the Mana you used to summon it. The amount depends on how much HP the summon still has.
- Heavy Cast: This also removes the summon, but instead of giving you Mana, it restores HP. Again, the more health the summon has left, the more HP you get.
This means you can use Soul Salvage either to refund Mana or to heal, depending on what you need at the time.
The best way to set it up
To make switching smoother, it’s better to keep your summon spell in one hand (usually left) and Soul Salvage in the other. This way, you don’t have to dig through menus when you want to unsummon. You can summon entities and dismiss them without interrupting gameplay.
There’s no auto-unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. If you want to get rid of your spirits, Soul Salvage is the spell you need. It’s the only option and gives you a small bonus — either HP or Mana, depending on how you use it.
That's all you need to know to be able to unsummon in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
