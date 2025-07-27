Bo Magus in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of the many bosses that you will encounter during the final part of the game. Throughout your journey in the land of Shu, you will come across a mysterious woman donning a red gown. You will encounter her quite a few times, and she will often speak cryptically about you and your Feathering curse. This is Bo Magus, who will later turn out to be a game boss.

This article will cover how to defeat Bo Magus in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to beat Bo Magus in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Bo Magus, as the name suggests, is a mage and will hit you with Feathering attacks. She is one of the main bosses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and has high Magic Resistance, so you won't be able to use spells against her. Here is how you should prepare yourself before heading into the fight.

Armor

Anything with high Magic and Feathering Resistance

Weapons

Longsword

Dual Blade

Items

Purple Camelia

Healing Items

Flame Temperance

Crimson Lantern Fruit

Bo Magus's biggest weakness is that she is prone to stance breaks if you use anything that can fill up her stagger bar. She can be easily defeated compared to the other bosses that you face in the final part of the game. That said, keep in mind that Bo Magus in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will hit hard with her attacks, so you need to time your dodges well.

How to defeat the Bo Magus boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Bo Magus in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Here's a breakdown of the boss fight and some tips on how to defeat Bo Magus in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers:

Bo Magus can summon spectral enemies and corpses that will attack you.

Try to get behind her and perform a backstab to break her stance. This will leave her open for a powerful strike.

You can attack Bo Magus with full aggression due to her relying on spells and having limited melee attacks, but keep an eye out for her moves.

She can throw a spear at you, similar to Lu Bingzhang, or attack you with feather-shaped projectiles. All of these will do Feathering Damage.

In her second phase, she can cover herself in a shield that will take 10 hits to break.

Look out for when she rushes to the entrance of the arena. She will summon a giant sword that can deal several instances of damage. The easy way to evade this is by running on the opposite side of the arena.

Defeating Bo Magus will give you the Echo of Bo Magus spell.

