The bosses you’ll face in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers are essential if you want to plan your progression and prepare for each encounter. The Feathering Disease that spreads across Shu turns ordinary people into dangerous monsters, and each chapter introduces new fights with their own mechanics and rewards.
This list covers every boss in order along with their locations.
Note: This list is a work in progress and includes spoilers for all bosses up to Chapter 4.
Listing all Wuchang: Fallen Feathers bosses and their locations
In Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you will encounter a total of 21 bosses before progressing to Chapter 5. Some of these fights reappear later in the story, while others evolve into entirely new phases midway through the battle. Here's a chapter-wise breakdown of these enemies, including their locations and whether they are key or optional encounters:
Chapter 1 – Worship’s Rise
- Bai Kru – Reverent Temple (Non-key)
- Master Raider – Man-eating Dhutanga – Lightzen Temple (Key)
- Feathered Priest – Lu Bingzhang – Shu Sanctum (Non-key)
- Gluttonous Monstrosity – Lu Hongliu – Shu Sanctum (Non-key)
- Blightweaver – Great Centipede – Bandit Cave (Key)
- Soulwood (Reborn Treant) – Corpse Pits (Key)
- Tang Palace Maid – Palace Hill (Non-key)
- Commander Honglan – Palace Hill (Key)
Chapter 2 – Cloudspire
- General of the North – Ai Nengqi – Rebel Camp (Non-key)
- Ming General – Liu Cheng’en – Snowpeak Pass (Key)
- Mistress of the Night – Huaang Yan – Treasure Trove (Key)
- Perfect Bride – Fang Ling – Wedding Hall (Key)
Chapter 3 - Mount Zhenwu
- Bo Sorcerer (Key)
- South General – Liu Wenxiu (Non-key)
- Fierce Tiger and Sovereign – Zhang Zianzhong
- Monstrous Toddler – Bai Kru (Key)
Chapter 4 - Worship’s Rise in Ruins
- Nightmare Demon (Key)
- Vermillion Feathers – Honglan (Key)
- Bo Magus (Key)
- The Reborn and Dragon Emperor – Zhu Youjian (Key)
That wraps up all bosses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. For more articles on the game, check out Sportskeeda.
