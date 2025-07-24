How to fast travel in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is out now, and Soulslike fans are already diving into its challenging late-Ming Dynasty China-inspired world. While the game doesn’t really have an open world, there's a lot to explore, and the interconnected areas can feel both massive and confusing at times. Considering this, having fast travel in such games becomes really important and luckily, Wuchang has it as well.
Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking and using fast travel in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
Everything you need to know about fast travel in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Fast travel in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers works a lot like other soulslike games. Instead of giving the players complete freedom to teleport anywhere on the map, the in-game system is designed around Shrines that act as checkpoints and teleport points. While using this feature saves some time and feels convenient, it’s important to note that all nearby enemies respawn, so plan your routes in advance.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to unlock
The fast-travel feature is available early in the game. You can start using this feature as soon as you reach the Reverent Temple. However, not every Shrine would show up by default. You must perform the Blood Ritual at each Shrine to find and activate teleportation.
Additionally, fast travel can only be used between Shrines you've already activated. So, explore carefully and interact with every Shrine you come across. If you miss one, it could make backtracking much harder.
How to use
Here’s a stepwise guide to using the activated Shrine:
- Stand at any active Shrine.
- Interact with it to bring up the menu.
- Choose the Teleport option.
- Select the Shrine you want to teleport to.
With this system, you can explore optional paths, revisit earlier areas, and gear up before boss fights without wasting time.
Important notes
Here are a few important things to note regarding the fast travel feature in the game:
- All regular enemies near Shrines will respawn when you travel there or take rest.
- Elite enemies and bosses do not respawn.
- The extra consumables and Manna Flasks get replenished.
- Fast travel also marks your progress through the main story.
That’s everything you need to know about Fast Travel in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. If you enjoy exploring every corner while having the option to skip back to safety, you will find this system really useful.
Check out our indepth review of the game.
Read more related articles here:
- Is Wuchang Fallen Feathers coming to PS4 and Xbox One?
- “The map design philosophy of Dark Souls 1”: Wuchang Fallen Feathers dev on inspirations, gameplay, and more
- Best PC Optimization Guide for Wuchang Fallen Feathers
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.