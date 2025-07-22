Is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

No, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will not be released on PS4 or Xbox One. The game completely omits last-gen consoles, not because of the Unreal Engine 5 itself, but because older hardware cannot meet the performance targets the developers desire.

It was designed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC systems from the start. They are capable of handling high texture quality, advanced lighting effects, and smooth combat transitions without compromising gameplay stability. Let's look more into it.

Why Wuchang: Fallen Feathers isn’t releasing on PS4 and Xbox One

A gameplay still from Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

The game was made for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with no watered down versions planned. It utilizes the capabilities of newer hardware, and if it were to be played on PS4 or Xbox One, the developers would have likely had to strip away major functionalities.

Wuchang is a modern title with a focus on visual quality and unblemished gameplay, something that legacy consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One are no longer capable of delivering.

What platforms will Wuchang: Fallen Feathers be available on?

PC (via Steam and Xbox app)

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (day one)

Please note that Wuchang will be available only through the Game Pass Ultimate tier. Lower plans, such as Console or Core, won’t include access.

What about Nintendo Switch 2?

While the game is skipping Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, there’s still a possibility of a future port if it performs well commercially. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if interest remains strong, a release on Nintendo’s new console might still be on the cards.

Early access and preloading

There’s no early access period for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Pre-orders won’t give you early playtime, but you can preload the game before launch. The Standard Edition is priced at $49.99 on Steam, while the Deluxe Edition costs $59.99 and includes bonus items such as costumes, weapons, and upgrade materials.

