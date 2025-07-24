All shrines in Worship's Rise - Wuchang: Fallen Feathers guide

There are a total of 12 shrines in Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Shrines are the Bonfire or Site of Grace equivalent if you are coming from Dark Souls or Elden Ring, as they allow you to heal yourself, restore your Manna Flasks, and even reset the world. Most of the shrines in Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feather will be in the main path, except for two.

Ad

This article will cover all of the available shrines in Worship's Rise (Chapter 1) of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

All 12 shrines in Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) Reverent Temple

Reverent Temple (Image via 505 Games)

The first shrine is extremely easy to find, as it is located directly after you exit the Reverent Temple. Activate it and walk out of the premises through the western gate.

Ad

Trending

2) Buddha Cliffs

Buddha Cliffs (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

Keep heading on through the path after exiting from the Reverent Temple, and you will soon come across a hill that you can climb using a set of wooden scaffoldings. On top of this path, you will find the second shrine.

3) Lightzen Temple

Lightzen Temple (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

Continue down the trail from the Buddha Cliffs shrine to reach the Lightzen Temple. Here you will come across your first major story boss, Man-Eating Dhutanga. You will find the shrine here before you go to the arena to fight him.

4) Shu Sanctum

Shu Sanctum (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

Exit the Lightzen Temple via the gate that you can unlock using the key, which you get by defeating Dhutanga. You will come across a village infested with corruption. Take the set of stairs and continue forward to fight a mini-boss. Ahead of where you fight him, you will find the Shu Sanctum. Here is the fourth shrine in Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

5) Annalum

Annalum (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

Annalum is one of the two optional shrines in Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers that you can find by visiting the optional area to the left of Shu Sanctum. Around the area where you come face-to-face with the Troupe Dancer mini-boss, you will find a path heading down a cliff. Take this and go down to find a bridge. The shrine is located just across the bridge.

6) Mercury Workshop

Mercury Workshop (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

After you defeat Lu Bingzhang, you will find the key to unlock the area beneath Shu Sanctum. You will find the Mercury Workshop shrine here.

7) Bandit Caves

Bandit Caves (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

Head down through the Mercury Workshop, and you will come across the Bandit Caves shrine ahead of the arena where you fight the Great Centipede.

8) Doomwillow Beach

Doomwillow Beach (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

Exit the cave systems to find yourself on the Doomwillow Beach. Keep heading down the main path to find the shrine, but be careful, as it will turn into a mini-boss. Defeat it to unlock the shrine and use it. This is the only one of the 12 shrines in Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers that has a gimmick fight.

9) Lu Mansion

Lu Mansion (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

Lu Mansion is the second optional shrine in Chapter 1, Worship's Rise. Once you activate the one in Doomwillow Beach, you will find there are three paths in front of you. Take the left path and head up the hill to come to the Lu Mansion, where you will discover bits and pieces of history regarding Lu Hongliu.

10) Corpse Pits

Corpse Pits (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

The Corpse Pits shrine is automatically unlocked after you defeat the Soulwood boss. This is one of the main shrines in Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and you cannot miss it.

Also Read: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Review

11) Palace Hill

Palace Hill (Image via 505 Games)

Ad

Once you are inside the Tang Emperor's Palace, you will find yourself in the Lotus Pond area. Take the left path, and past the Music Hall, you will find a Ladder that will take you up to the roof of the building, which will connect to the cliffs next to it. The Palace Hill shrine can be found here.

12) Lotus Pond

Lotus Pond (Image via 505 Games)

Find and use the Buddha Statue to drain the pool where you will come face-to-face with Commander Honglan. Defeat her and you will be transported to the Reverent Temple. Go back to Palace Hill and jump into the Lotus Pond to find the final one of the 12 shrines in Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.