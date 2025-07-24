How to defeat Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an optional boss you can find haunting the Luo Courtyard near the Shu Sanctum. The boss fight is significantly easier if you know what you are doing, as you can deal a fatal blow to it using a certain spell that you can obtain while making your way to it.

This article will cover how to defeat the Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Where to find Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Lu Hongliu can be found at the Luo Courtyard near the Shu Sanctum during Chapter 1, Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. To get there, take the left path through the village where you fight the Corrupted Tang officer mini-boss. You can either climb the ladder or walk over the broken bridge, which, although appearing to be damaged, will allow you to pass.

Pass through the village and head south till you come across some stairs where a gunner will be waiting with two dogs. Go past them, and you will find a building with a few enemies waiting for you. Pass through the door on the other side, but be careful, as a big enemy with a cannon will roll a boulder at you.

You can choose to fight and defeat him, but be careful, as he deals a lot of damage. After dealing with him, go to the first building to your right, and you will spot a ladder that will allow you to climb to the roof. Use the scaffolding to travel to the other side and descend down the ladder there.

Open the gate (Image via 505 Games)

You will come face to face with a feathered Troupe Dancer. Before you engage him, take a right turn and open the door before you, which will allow you to quickly travel here from the Shu Sanctum. Now, defeat the Dancer by luring him to the gunpowder pots scattered all around the area. You will get the Infernal Flames spell for doing so.

Go through the alleyways beside the opera house, and you will soon reach the Luo Courtyard. Don't head in yet, though, as there is a shortcut to unlock first. Take the path to your right, and you will find a glowing tree that you can break. This will allow you to travel directly between the Shu Sanctum and the Luo Courtyard, in case the fight against the Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers goes wrong.

How to defeat Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Lu Hongliu boss fight (Image via 505 Games)

The Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is quite easy to deal with. Before you head into the fight, make sure you're carrying these items:

One-Handed Sword with Flickering Blade Discipline. If you purchased the Deluxe Edition, use the Watcher's Gaze.

Temperance Bone Needle

Purple Camellia to reduce Corruption

Infernal Flames spell

Manna Vase

A weapon that you can use to inflict the Burn status effect, if you have any

Gear that gives you Corruption resistance

Now let's get into how to defeat Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers:

Equip the One-Handed Sword and activate Temperance before entering the Luo Courtyard. Make sure to have the Infernal Flames spell ready in the slot.

Lu Hongliu will jump at you. Dodge this attack and try to get a few hits in to activate the Burn status effect. This will allow you to generate Skyborn Might so you can cast the spell.

Lu Hongliu generally performs extremely fast attacks, so keep your distance. Your objective is to survive and spam Infernal Flames to get the Burn status effect on the boss.

Lu will spit blood that can inflict Corruption, so be wary of the same.

Once you get the boss's HP down to 50 percent, quickly get away from it. It will spew blood in the air and perform a scream that can stun you.

Wait for the boss to slam its head into the ground, which will stun it. Move in to get a few quick blows in.

Keep your distance, dodge to regain Skyborn Might, and then spam the Infernal Flames spell to make a quick work of Lu Hongliu.

Defeating the Gluttonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will reward you with Red Mercury and the Echo of Lu Hongliu spell.

