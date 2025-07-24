Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise walkthrough (Complete Chapter 1 guide)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers begins with its first chapter, Worship's Rise. You play as Bai Wuchang, who awakens in a cave beneath a massive Buddha statue without any memory of her past. Clueless about what’s happening, you make your way out of the cave and step into a misty area when a bright light strikes. There, you encounter a mysterious figure who hands you a sword. As soon as you take it, the blinding light flashes again, and you find yourself back outside the cave.

Ad

With this, your journey begins. This article will guide you through Chapter 1: Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise Chapter 1 walkthrough

Reverent Temple

The area where you first wake up is called the Burning Cave. As you begin exploring, you'll come across a structure known as the Reverent Temple. Head inside to meet several important characters who provide crucial information about the world, and even about yourself.

Ad

Trending

Once inside, make your way down the stairs. The first character you'll encounter is Xuanyangzi, who tells you about the mysterious Feathering Illness. He was the one who treated you, as you’re also afflicted by it. Be sure to exhaust all dialogue options with him to learn more about the temple, the illness, and Xuanyangzi’s background.

On the same floor, you’ll meet Qiao Lin, another sufferer of the Feathering Illness who appears to be in worse condition. Continue downstairs to find Yu Xia, who will also speak with you. During your conversation, you’ll be asked to visit the Shu Sanctum to uncover more about the illness.

Ad

The final character that you find inside the temple is Tao Qing, a merchant who asks you to retrieve a stolen item for him.

Reverent Temple Shrine in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Now, head outside, and you'll find a Shrine on the right. Offer blood to the shrine; it serves as a checkpoint and allows you to upgrade your abilities and stats. As you proceed down the stairs, you’ll spot the character Boatman sitting by a fire on the right. Interact with him, and he’ll send you into a dream where you must face a boss named Bai Kru.

Ad

Fight against Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Once you defeat Bai Kru, you’ll be transported back to the shrine. From here, go down the stairs again to find the exit near where you previously met the boatman. Head right and continue along the path until you encounter a character named He Youzai, who reveals that you're here in search of your sister, Bai Yu.

Ad

Continue along the path, defeating enemies as you go. Eventually, you'll come across the Red-Clad Lady, sitting on a rock. Speak with her, then proceed via the wooden platform structure. At the top, you’ll find the second shrine: Buddha Cliffs.

Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Reverent Temple)

Peachwood Amulet

Halberd

Bamboo Lantern

Gourd Pendant

Full-Grown Red Mercury

Also read: What is Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Buddha Cliffs

From the Buddha Cliffs Shrine, you’ll find a ladder nearby. Climb down, and at the bottom, there’s a cave entrance close by. Enter the cave to discover your first Spell: Vorpal Blade.

Ad

Continue along the path until you reach the edge of a small cliff. Jump down, defeat the enemies below, and proceed up the stairs. Here, you’ll encounter a formidable enemy known as the Tang Palace Maid. Jump down the next cliff to initiate the battle.

Tang Palace Maid mini-boss in the Buddha Cliffs area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Inside the cave, you’ll notice two exits:

Ad

One leads downward to a dead end with a chest ; loot it first.

; loot it first. Then take the other exit to move forward.

Follow the forest path. Along the way, you’ll face several enemies. Defeat them and continue until you reach a narrow entrance leading into the next major area: Lightzen Temple.

Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Buddha Cliffs)

Vorpal Blade

Bu - Skyborn Ward

Forgotten Remembrance

Lost Package

Red-Tasseled Spear

Faint Red Feather

Entwined Legend Pendant

Delicate Armor Set

Ad

Also read: What happens when you die in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Lightzen Temple

Upon entering Lightzen Temple, be prepared as this area is packed with enemies, including many hidden within structures. Proceed cautiously.

As you move forward, you’ll soon come across a Shrine. Just beside it, you will find a character named Wu Gang. You can choose to help him or leave him be.

Take time to explore the temple grounds. There’s plenty of loot to collect and enemies to defeat. Once done, look near the Shrine for a flight of stairs and an entrance. Head through it to reach a new section.

Ad

Defeat the enemies inside. On your right, you’ll find a chest. Now, go to the main temple structure you saw upon first entering the area. Head around to the other side of the temple to find the entrance. Inside, you’ll find the Golden Bowl.

Fight against the boss, Dhutanga in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Just in front of that temple entrance, you’ll see a closed exit door. Open it to trigger a boss battle against Master Raider - Man-eating - Dhutanga.

Ad

Once you defeat Dhutanga, you’ll receive the Lightzen Key. Head back to the Lightzen Shrine. From there, proceed straight ahead to find the locked exit door. Use the key to unlock it and continue your journey outside.

As you continue along the path, you’ll encounter a character named Nian Suichang, who asks you to bring him elixirs. If you accept his request, he’ll give you a Bone Whistle. Using this item allows you to summon him for aid during combat.

Ad

Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Lightzen Temple)

Darkfrost Edge

Monkey Pendant

Dough Figurine of Mu Guiying

Faint Red Feather

Lost Remains

Golden Bowl

Echo of Dhutanga

Bone Needle - Flame

Copper Jug

Lightzen Key

Bamboo Shoot

Bone Whistle

Read more: Why is Wuchang Fallen Feathers getting mostly negative reviews on Steam?

Shu Sanctum

Proceed up the stairs past Nian Suichang. You’ll come to a fork: a flat path to the right and a staircase to the left. Take the left path up the stairs. Here, you’ll find a locked structure where an unknown person speaks to you from inside. Converse with him, and he will hand you a Raven Pill.

Ad

After that, continue past the locked door. You’ll now have two route options: left and right. It’s recommended to take the right route first, as the left one has several formidable enemies. The right path also leads to a Shrine, so activate it before progressing further.

Once the Shrine is activated, you can explore the left route. As you move forward, you’ll notice the main path is blocked. Look for the first building on the right, go around it, and you’ll find a ladder. Climb up and proceed forward.

Ad

Proceed inside this massive red building in the Shu Sanctum area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Eventually, you’ll come across another locked door. On the left side of this area, there’s a staircase leading to a red building. Enter the building, and inside you’ll find another Shrine.

Ad

Before engaging the boss, it’s highly recommended to explore the area to level up and gather resources. Once ready, return to the same red building and head to the top floor. Open the door to trigger a boss battle against the Feathered Priest – Lu Bingzhang.

Fight against the boss, Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Defeat it to obtain the Shu Sanctum Key.

Ad

Now, return to the bottom floor where the shrine is located. Use the key to rotate the central pillar, which will open up a hidden door on the floor, allowing you to progress further.

Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Shu Sanctum)

Wei - Counter Force

Peachwood Amulet

Ming Armor Set

Faint Red Feather

Un-Equilibrium Blades

Courtyard Key

Bu - Blocking Clash

Wei - Skyborn Discipline

Militia Armor Set

Damaged Letter

Wei - Plunging Force

Empyrean Greataxe

Infernal Flames

Dough Figurine of Yang Zongbao

Bamboo Shoot

Jade Cicada

Trinity Bell

White Jade Dumpling

Scenic Painting

Pixiu Pendant

Bo Blood

Shadow Stone Needle - Agility

Brilliant Red Feather

Wei - Vitality Power

Firearm Blades

Wei - Skyborn Magic

Bloodstained Letter

Shu Sanctum Key

Wei - Vitality Ferocity

Mercurial Blood

Echo of Lu Bingzhang

Priest's Broken Cane

Ad

Also read: How long does it take to beat Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Mercury Workshop

Head down through the newly opened entrance. As you proceed, you’ll encounter areas filled with purple mist. Avoid stepping into these clouds, as coming into contact with them will inflict the Corruption status effect.

Inside the Mercury Workshop area in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Continue along the path, defeating enemies as you go. Eventually, you’ll enter a narrow passage shrouded in purple mist, with flesh-covered walls. Carefully make your way through and take the right turn ahead. Shortly after, you’ll come across the Mercury Workshop Shrine.

Ad

Just beside the shrine, there’s a path to the left. Take it and begin descending. Keep following the path downward.

Once you reach the base of the massive central tree, look around and you’ll find another passage that leads to a deeper section. Continue heading down until you reach the Bandit Cave Shrine.

Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Mercury Workshop)

Faint Red Feather

Faint Red Feather

Bamboo Shoot

Dracolich Pendant

Faint Red Feather

Lashing Whip

Faint Red Feather

Pheonix Pendant

Twin Infant Pendant

Lost Remains

Ad

Bandit Cave

From the Bandit Cave Shrine, head down the wooden ramp and follow the path to the bottom. As you proceed, you’ll encounter the boss, Blightweaver – Great Centipede. Defeat it to continue.

Fight against the boss, Great Centipede in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Further ahead, you’ll find an elevator. Use it to reach the next level, then follow the wooden path. Eventually, you’ll come across a small water stream. Keep following until you arrive at Doomwillow Beach.

Ad

Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Bandit Cave Shrine)

Faint Red Feather

Taoist Token

Believer's Statue

Echo of the Great Centipede

Shi - Vitality Ward

Faint Red Feather

Doomwillow Beach

After opening the door and progressing down the path, you’ll encounter He Youzai again. Speak with him, then continue along the road until you reach a Shrine. However, once you interact with it, it transforms into an enemy. Defeat it, and the Doomwillow Beach Shrine will become active.

Ad

From there, take the elevated path on your right to reach the Lu Mansion Shrine. Explore the mansion area to collect valuables. Proceed onward and climb the ladder ahead. At the top, kick the structure to create a bridge and cross it.

You’ll then encounter the Red-Clad Lady once again. Have a conversation with her, then continue down the path until you reach the Corpse Pit.

Fight against the boss, Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Here, you’ll face the boss, Reborn Treant – Soulwood. After defeating it, the Corpse Pit Shrine becomes available.

Ad

Next to the shrine, follow the path that leads to the Palace Pass.

Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Doomwillow Beach)

Record of the Southern Archipelago

Pirate Armor Set

Shi - Rising Defense

Faint Red Feather

Faint Red Feather

Divine Might

Sheng - Backstab Rejuvenation

Bamboo Shoot

Forgotten Remembrance

Burning Flames

Also read: How to get and use Maddening Incense in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Palace Pass

Entrance to Palace Pass in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Enter through the massive stone wall and defeat the enemies inside. Continue along the path until you reach a ladder. Climb it, and you’ll meet Xuanyangzi again. Speak with him, then proceed forward to a large entrance gate leading into the Tang Emperor's Palace.

Ad

Tang Emperor's Palace

Inside the palace, the area is heavily guarded. Defeat the enemies as you advance. Eventually, you’ll reach a Benediction Gate and choose the “Winged Ascension” option to open it.

Follow the left-hand path and enter the central palace. Here, you’ll face the Tang Palace Maid, a mini-boss. Once defeated, exit the building and circle around it to find a ladder leading to the roof. Climb up to discover the Palace Hill Shrine.

Ad

Continue forward until you see a small temple blocked by boxes. As you approach, an enemy will burst through the entrance. Defeat it and enter the temple. At the end, you’ll find a key item: the Buddha Statue.

The pedestal where you need to place the Buddha Statue in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

Return and proceed toward the hill area, where you’ll meet a character known as the Plain Warrioress. Nearby, you’ll find a pedestal to place the Buddha Statue. Doing so will drain the water in the central palace area.

Ad

Now, head down to the drained palace floor to initiate the final boss fight of Chapter 1: Commander – Honglan.

Fight against the boss, Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 505 Games)

After the fight, you’ll wake up at the Reverent Temple, where you’ll receive the Reverent Temple Key, marking the conclusion of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Chapter 1 Worship's Rise.

Ad

Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Tang Emperor's Palace)

Bu - Plunging Ward

Incense Burner

Eagle Pendant

Faint Red Feather

Sheng - Lasting Alacrity

Palace Maid Armor Set

Brilliant Red Feather

Hall of Music Key

Lost Remains

Red Mercury Essence

Aurum Feather Force

Bamboo Shoot

Buddha Statue

Faint Red Feather

Wei - Combo Force

Reverent Temple Key

Faint Red Feather

Red Mercury Essence

Brilliant Red Feather

That covers everything you need to know about Chapter 1: Worship’s Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.