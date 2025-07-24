Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise walkthrough (Complete Chapter 1 guide)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers begins with its first chapter, Worship's Rise. You play as Bai Wuchang, who awakens in a cave beneath a massive Buddha statue without any memory of her past. Clueless about what’s happening, you make your way out of the cave and step into a misty area when a bright light strikes. There, you encounter a mysterious figure who hands you a sword. As soon as you take it, the blinding light flashes again, and you find yourself back outside the cave.
With this, your journey begins. This article will guide you through Chapter 1: Worship's Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise Chapter 1 walkthrough
Reverent Temple
The area where you first wake up is called the Burning Cave. As you begin exploring, you'll come across a structure known as the Reverent Temple. Head inside to meet several important characters who provide crucial information about the world, and even about yourself.
Once inside, make your way down the stairs. The first character you'll encounter is Xuanyangzi, who tells you about the mysterious Feathering Illness. He was the one who treated you, as you’re also afflicted by it. Be sure to exhaust all dialogue options with him to learn more about the temple, the illness, and Xuanyangzi’s background.
On the same floor, you’ll meet Qiao Lin, another sufferer of the Feathering Illness who appears to be in worse condition. Continue downstairs to find Yu Xia, who will also speak with you. During your conversation, you’ll be asked to visit the Shu Sanctum to uncover more about the illness.
The final character that you find inside the temple is Tao Qing, a merchant who asks you to retrieve a stolen item for him.
Now, head outside, and you'll find a Shrine on the right. Offer blood to the shrine; it serves as a checkpoint and allows you to upgrade your abilities and stats. As you proceed down the stairs, you’ll spot the character Boatman sitting by a fire on the right. Interact with him, and he’ll send you into a dream where you must face a boss named Bai Kru.
Once you defeat Bai Kru, you’ll be transported back to the shrine. From here, go down the stairs again to find the exit near where you previously met the boatman. Head right and continue along the path until you encounter a character named He Youzai, who reveals that you're here in search of your sister, Bai Yu.
Continue along the path, defeating enemies as you go. Eventually, you'll come across the Red-Clad Lady, sitting on a rock. Speak with her, then proceed via the wooden platform structure. At the top, you’ll find the second shrine: Buddha Cliffs.
Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Reverent Temple)
- Peachwood Amulet
- Halberd
- Bamboo Lantern
- Gourd Pendant
- Full-Grown Red Mercury
Buddha Cliffs
From the Buddha Cliffs Shrine, you’ll find a ladder nearby. Climb down, and at the bottom, there’s a cave entrance close by. Enter the cave to discover your first Spell: Vorpal Blade.
Continue along the path until you reach the edge of a small cliff. Jump down, defeat the enemies below, and proceed up the stairs. Here, you’ll encounter a formidable enemy known as the Tang Palace Maid. Jump down the next cliff to initiate the battle.
Inside the cave, you’ll notice two exits:
- One leads downward to a dead end with a chest; loot it first.
- Then take the other exit to move forward.
Follow the forest path. Along the way, you’ll face several enemies. Defeat them and continue until you reach a narrow entrance leading into the next major area: Lightzen Temple.
Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Buddha Cliffs)
- Vorpal Blade
- Bu - Skyborn Ward
- Forgotten Remembrance
- Lost Package
- Red-Tasseled Spear
- Faint Red Feather
- Entwined Legend Pendant
- Delicate Armor Set
Lightzen Temple
Upon entering Lightzen Temple, be prepared as this area is packed with enemies, including many hidden within structures. Proceed cautiously.
As you move forward, you’ll soon come across a Shrine. Just beside it, you will find a character named Wu Gang. You can choose to help him or leave him be.
Take time to explore the temple grounds. There’s plenty of loot to collect and enemies to defeat. Once done, look near the Shrine for a flight of stairs and an entrance. Head through it to reach a new section.
Defeat the enemies inside. On your right, you’ll find a chest. Now, go to the main temple structure you saw upon first entering the area. Head around to the other side of the temple to find the entrance. Inside, you’ll find the Golden Bowl.
Just in front of that temple entrance, you’ll see a closed exit door. Open it to trigger a boss battle against Master Raider - Man-eating - Dhutanga.
Once you defeat Dhutanga, you’ll receive the Lightzen Key. Head back to the Lightzen Shrine. From there, proceed straight ahead to find the locked exit door. Use the key to unlock it and continue your journey outside.
As you continue along the path, you’ll encounter a character named Nian Suichang, who asks you to bring him elixirs. If you accept his request, he’ll give you a Bone Whistle. Using this item allows you to summon him for aid during combat.
Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Lightzen Temple)
- Darkfrost Edge
- Monkey Pendant
- Dough Figurine of Mu Guiying
- Faint Red Feather
- Lost Remains
- Golden Bowl
- Echo of Dhutanga
- Bone Needle - Flame
- Copper Jug
- Lightzen Key
- Bamboo Shoot
- Bone Whistle
Shu Sanctum
Proceed up the stairs past Nian Suichang. You’ll come to a fork: a flat path to the right and a staircase to the left. Take the left path up the stairs. Here, you’ll find a locked structure where an unknown person speaks to you from inside. Converse with him, and he will hand you a Raven Pill.
After that, continue past the locked door. You’ll now have two route options: left and right. It’s recommended to take the right route first, as the left one has several formidable enemies. The right path also leads to a Shrine, so activate it before progressing further.
Once the Shrine is activated, you can explore the left route. As you move forward, you’ll notice the main path is blocked. Look for the first building on the right, go around it, and you’ll find a ladder. Climb up and proceed forward.
Eventually, you’ll come across another locked door. On the left side of this area, there’s a staircase leading to a red building. Enter the building, and inside you’ll find another Shrine.
Before engaging the boss, it’s highly recommended to explore the area to level up and gather resources. Once ready, return to the same red building and head to the top floor. Open the door to trigger a boss battle against the Feathered Priest – Lu Bingzhang.
Defeat it to obtain the Shu Sanctum Key.
Now, return to the bottom floor where the shrine is located. Use the key to rotate the central pillar, which will open up a hidden door on the floor, allowing you to progress further.
Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Shu Sanctum)
- Wei - Counter Force
- Peachwood Amulet
- Ming Armor Set
- Faint Red Feather
- Un-Equilibrium Blades
- Courtyard Key
- Bu - Blocking Clash
- Wei - Skyborn Discipline
- Militia Armor Set
- Damaged Letter
- Wei - Plunging Force
- Empyrean Greataxe
- Infernal Flames
- Dough Figurine of Yang Zongbao
- Bamboo Shoot
- Jade Cicada
- Trinity Bell
- White Jade Dumpling
- Scenic Painting
- Pixiu Pendant
- Bo Blood
- Shadow Stone Needle - Agility
- Brilliant Red Feather
- Wei - Vitality Power
- Firearm Blades
- Wei - Skyborn Magic
- Bloodstained Letter
- Shu Sanctum Key
- Wei - Vitality Ferocity
- Mercurial Blood
- Echo of Lu Bingzhang
- Priest's Broken Cane
Mercury Workshop
Head down through the newly opened entrance. As you proceed, you’ll encounter areas filled with purple mist. Avoid stepping into these clouds, as coming into contact with them will inflict the Corruption status effect.
Continue along the path, defeating enemies as you go. Eventually, you’ll enter a narrow passage shrouded in purple mist, with flesh-covered walls. Carefully make your way through and take the right turn ahead. Shortly after, you’ll come across the Mercury Workshop Shrine.
Just beside the shrine, there’s a path to the left. Take it and begin descending. Keep following the path downward.
Once you reach the base of the massive central tree, look around and you’ll find another passage that leads to a deeper section. Continue heading down until you reach the Bandit Cave Shrine.
Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Mercury Workshop)
- Faint Red Feather
- Faint Red Feather
- Bamboo Shoot
- Dracolich Pendant
- Faint Red Feather
- Lashing Whip
- Faint Red Feather
- Pheonix Pendant
- Twin Infant Pendant
- Lost Remains
Bandit Cave
From the Bandit Cave Shrine, head down the wooden ramp and follow the path to the bottom. As you proceed, you’ll encounter the boss, Blightweaver – Great Centipede. Defeat it to continue.
Further ahead, you’ll find an elevator. Use it to reach the next level, then follow the wooden path. Eventually, you’ll come across a small water stream. Keep following until you arrive at Doomwillow Beach.
Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Bandit Cave Shrine)
- Faint Red Feather
- Taoist Token
- Believer's Statue
- Echo of the Great Centipede
- Shi - Vitality Ward
- Faint Red Feather
Doomwillow Beach
After opening the door and progressing down the path, you’ll encounter He Youzai again. Speak with him, then continue along the road until you reach a Shrine. However, once you interact with it, it transforms into an enemy. Defeat it, and the Doomwillow Beach Shrine will become active.
From there, take the elevated path on your right to reach the Lu Mansion Shrine. Explore the mansion area to collect valuables. Proceed onward and climb the ladder ahead. At the top, kick the structure to create a bridge and cross it.
You’ll then encounter the Red-Clad Lady once again. Have a conversation with her, then continue down the path until you reach the Corpse Pit.
Here, you’ll face the boss, Reborn Treant – Soulwood. After defeating it, the Corpse Pit Shrine becomes available.
Next to the shrine, follow the path that leads to the Palace Pass.
Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Doomwillow Beach)
- Record of the Southern Archipelago
- Pirate Armor Set
- Shi - Rising Defense
- Faint Red Feather
- Faint Red Feather
- Divine Might
- Sheng - Backstab Rejuvenation
- Bamboo Shoot
- Forgotten Remembrance
- Burning Flames
Palace Pass
Enter through the massive stone wall and defeat the enemies inside. Continue along the path until you reach a ladder. Climb it, and you’ll meet Xuanyangzi again. Speak with him, then proceed forward to a large entrance gate leading into the Tang Emperor's Palace.
Tang Emperor's Palace
Inside the palace, the area is heavily guarded. Defeat the enemies as you advance. Eventually, you’ll reach a Benediction Gate and choose the “Winged Ascension” option to open it.
Follow the left-hand path and enter the central palace. Here, you’ll face the Tang Palace Maid, a mini-boss. Once defeated, exit the building and circle around it to find a ladder leading to the roof. Climb up to discover the Palace Hill Shrine.
Continue forward until you see a small temple blocked by boxes. As you approach, an enemy will burst through the entrance. Defeat it and enter the temple. At the end, you’ll find a key item: the Buddha Statue.
Return and proceed toward the hill area, where you’ll meet a character known as the Plain Warrioress. Nearby, you’ll find a pedestal to place the Buddha Statue. Doing so will drain the water in the central palace area.
Now, head down to the drained palace floor to initiate the final boss fight of Chapter 1: Commander – Honglan.
After the fight, you’ll wake up at the Reverent Temple, where you’ll receive the Reverent Temple Key, marking the conclusion of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Chapter 1 Worship's Rise.
Collectibles in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Tang Emperor's Palace)
- Bu - Plunging Ward
- Incense Burner
- Eagle Pendant
- Faint Red Feather
- Sheng - Lasting Alacrity
- Palace Maid Armor Set
- Brilliant Red Feather
- Hall of Music Key
- Lost Remains
- Red Mercury Essence
- Aurum Feather Force
- Bamboo Shoot
- Buddha Statue
- Faint Red Feather
- Wei - Combo Force
- Reverent Temple Key
- Faint Red Feather
- Red Mercury Essence
- Brilliant Red Feather
That covers everything you need to know about Chapter 1: Worship’s Rise in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
