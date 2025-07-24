How to get and use Maddening Incense in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Maddening Incense in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an item that can be used to increase Madness. The latest souls-like title from Leenzee has a few new mechanics that you can use to your advantage, and this item is one of them. While initially, Madness will become a cause of hindrance, unlocking the right skills will allow you to use it effectively to your advantage.

This article will cover everything you need to learn about Maddening Incense in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to get Maddening Incense in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Maddening Incense is a consumable item that will allow you to increase your Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. You will get it early on in the game, but you likely won't want to use it then because of the disadvantages that this effect brings, such as you taking more damage.

Certain skills that rely on Madness are also unlocked late in the game, making using it redundant to some extent. It is a refillable consumable, which you can obtain by resting at any Shrine. But you will need to increase its charges to use it more than once.

Maddening Incense (Image via 505 Games)

The description for the Maddening Incense in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers reads the following:

“Increases madness when used, also prevents the loss of Madness for a time.”

You can increase Maddening Incense Charges by investing in the left-hand skill tree and unlocking certain abilities using Bo Blood, a rare item that you won't get easily. To get Bo Blood, you will need to fight the Inner Demon when it is summoned automatically in certain areas, such as the Avian Marshes in Mt. Zhenwu or the Doomwillow Beach in Worship's Rise.

How to use Maddening Incense in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Maddening Incense can be used similarly to any other consumable. You can activate it directly from your inventory or during battle. Here is how you use it:

Using the incense (Image via 505 Games)

To activate it ahead of any enemy encounter, head to your inventory, select the Maddening Incense, and click on Use. This will activate it.

You can equip it in your quickslot items and scroll to it. From here, press the key or button that uses Consumable to activate it. This is beneficial during battle.

Maddening Incense in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers allows you to quickly gain back any Madness that you might have lost in case you are running a build based around it.

