Why is Wuchang Fallen Feathers getting mostly negative reviews on Steam?

Wuchang Fallen Feathers getting mostly negative reviews on Steam has been a major talking point since the title's release, and for good reason. Launched as a dark, souls-like action RPG depicting China during the Ming Dynasty's rule, the game promised an intense fighting experience and visually stunning environments fueled by Unreal Engine 5. Instead, what many players received was a technically unstable, clunky, and frustrating experience, at least on PC.

Read on to learn more about the reasons behind the game getting mostly negative reviews on Steam.

Reasons behind Wuchang Fallen Feathers getting mostly negative reviews on Steam

Performance issues and poor optimization are the major reasons behind Wuchang Fallen Feathers getting mostly negative reviews (Image via Steam)

1) Unplayable on lower-end systems

According to numerous players, even systems meeting the game's minimum requirements struggle to run it smoothly. One reviewer mentioned that the game is unplayable on lower-end hardware, adding that the listed system specs were misleading.

2) Poor optimization and Unreal Engine 5 issues

Users also criticized the game’s performance, calling it a poorly optimized Unreal Engine 5 title. There seems to be rampant frustration over the lack of support for modern tools like frame generation or upscaling to help mitigate performance problems, making poor optimization one of the consistent reasons behind Wuchang Fallen Feathers getting mostly negative reviews.

3) Frame rate mismatch and visual stutter

Even when players are getting high FPS (i.e., 80+), it feels like the game is visually at 30 to 40 FPS. One negative review said that players are having to drive the FPS to over 150 FPS with frame generation active to make it feel like the title is running at 60 FPS.

4) Clunky, unsatisfying combat

The combat has been called “janky” and “awkward,” lacking fluidity and responsiveness. Many have complained that generic enemies can swing through player attacks, with the overall feel of battle being described as stiff and unpolished. This clunky and unsatisfying combat is also one reason behind Wuchang Fallen Feathers getting mostly negative reviews.

5) Poor gameplay flow and inconvenient mechanics

Resting at the in-game checkpoints (bonfires) causes a loading screen and boots the player out of the interface, meaning if you forget to level up before resting, you’ll need to interact with it again. This disrupts immersion and adds unnecessary repetition.

6) Lack of guidance for new items and consumables

Players are also frustrated that the game only shows a brief pop-up when collecting new items. It also fails to explain what they do or how they’re used, making resource management confusing and unintuitive.

Ultimately, Wuchang Fallen Feathers getting mostly negative reviews on Steam is more than just a fad; it is an expression of genuine concern from paying customers. With everything from suboptimal performance to awkward gameplay and jarring design decisions, the game fails to live up to the standard set by its genre competitors.

While it has the potential for post-launch improvements, Wuchang is now more of an unpleasant inconvenience than an unusual adventure worth trying.

