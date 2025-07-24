Understanding how to heal in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is critical if you want to survive the brutal combat the game throws at you. Whether it’s getting cornered by aggressive mobs or clipped by an elite enemy’s wide-arc slash, you’ll use healing items regularly unless you’re intentionally going for a no-heal challenge.

Thankfully, the game gives you multiple healing tools. Some will instantly patch you up, while others apply gradual regeneration. A few even come with strategic trade-offs, letting you lean into Corruption-based builds. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to heal in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Methods to heal in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

All healing options

Special Pill's lore in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

You heal in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers by equipping consumable items in your item slot and pressing a button (default: R on PC). During healing animations, Wuchang is locked into a walk state, no dodging, no sprinting. That makes timing essential, especially when facing high-mobility foes. Always create space or finish an enemy combo before popping a heal.

Here’s every healing item currently confirmed in the game:

Manna Vase: This is your standard healing item in the game. You start the game with three and can upgrade your capacity by investing Skill Points into the western side of the Skill Tree. You can carry up to five at once and stash 999 in storage. They restore a fixed portion of your health instantly.

This is your standard healing item in the game. You start the game with three and can upgrade your capacity by investing Skill Points into the western side of the Skill Tree. You can carry up to five at once and stash 999 in storage. They restore a fixed portion of your health instantly. Raven Pill: The Raven Pill functions similarly to the Manna Vase, providing instant healing. Also limited to five on hand and 999 in reserve.

The Raven Pill functions similarly to the Manna Vase, providing instant healing. Also limited to five on hand and 999 in reserve. Cornucopia Elixir: A rare, high-value consumable that fully restores your HP and removes all active status effects. You can only carry one at a time, but you can store a whopping 999. Use it wisely, as it essentially serves as a panic button.

A rare, high-value consumable that and removes all active status effects. You can only carry one at a time, but you can store a whopping 999. Use it wisely, as it essentially serves as a panic button. Steamed Bunny Bun: Applies a slow regeneration effect after use. Ideal between fights or when playing safely. You can carry up to five, with the usual 999 in backup. You can get it from a vendor.

Applies a slow regeneration effect after use. Ideal between fights or when playing safely. You can carry up to five, with the usual 999 in backup. You can get it from a vendor. Dough Figurine of Mu Guiying: Like the Bunny Bun, this item steadily restores HP for a short time. Pair this with smart Shimmer dodges or ranged combat to avoid getting interrupted during the heal duration. You can also get it from a vendor.

Like the Bunny Bun, this item steadily restores HP for a short time. Pair this with smart Shimmer dodges or ranged combat to avoid getting interrupted during the heal duration. You can also get it from a vendor. Medicine Residue: Restores HP over time but increases Corruption buildup. Corruption is a part of certain builds. If your gear or items scale with Corruption, this item lets you lean in while staying topped up.

Restores HP over time but increases Corruption buildup. Corruption is a part of certain builds. If your gear or items scale with Corruption, this item lets you lean in while staying topped up. Special Pill: This pill works like Medicine Residue, healing over time with an increase in Corruption. Great for aggressive, risk-heavy playstyles.

This concludes our guide on how to heal in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

