How to get Reverent Temple Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Reverent Temple Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will allow you to unlock the west side gate in the Temple courtyard, which is protected by a powerful enemy. Even if you defeat it, you won't be able to unlock it. There are three gates in the Reverent Temple Courtyard, with the eastern one following the main story path.

This guide explains how to unlock the west side gate by collecting the Reverent Temple Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Where to find the Reverent Temple Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Reverent Temple Key can be found while following the main story of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. First, you must fight one of the main bosses named Commander Honglan. You will encounter her around the eight-hour mark of your playthrough, depending on how much you died in-game and if you decided to explore the map or not.

Commander Honglan (Image via 505 Games)

You will then need to reach the Tang Emperor's Palace area, where you will encounter Commander Honglan. This fight is extremely challenging — you should be properly prepared before heading in. She is a human enemy, unlike previously faced monstrosities, such as the Great Centipede.

Upon defeating her, you will receive the Reverent Temple Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. This will allow you to unlock the west side gate in the Temple Courtyard.

What does the Reverent Temple Key unlock?

The Reverent Temple Key unlocks the west side gate of the Temple, which will allow you to travel to the Cloudspire region. You must go to this area as part of the main story after you finish your adventures in the Tang Emperor's Palace. The Cloudspire region is a snowy mountain that has been extensively showcased in promotional videos.

Cloudspire is the second region (Image via 505 Games)

This place will hit you with the Frostbite Debuff, so make sure to have some Wine on you. This can clear the Status Effect and restore a little bit of HP for you.

That concludes our guide on acquiring the Reverent Temple Key in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and how to progress to the next area of the story after completing the Tang Emperor Palace region.

