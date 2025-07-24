How to remove Burn in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jul 24, 2025 02:00 GMT
Method to remove Burn in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Method to remove Burn in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Burn in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a status effect that can quickly wear you down if ignored. It steadily drains your health once fully applied and becomes especially dangerous during boss fights or heavy combat sequences. If you don't remove it quickly, it can lead to a rapid decline in your health.

You’ll need specific items to clear Burn, and using the right one at the right moment makes all the difference. This guide covers how to remove Burn in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, how the items work, and where you can get them.

A guide to removing Burn in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Flameward Pill in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Flameward Pill in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

There are two types of consumables that help you manage Burn in the game: Fire Lotus Seeds and Flameward Pills. You can carry up to five of each on you and store 999 more in your inventory. They refill at Shrines if you’ve got them stocked.

1) Fire Lotus Seed

This item instantly removes Burn buildup or the active Burn status from your character. It is the safest option when you are already affected. It can be found randomly in the game's open world (as loot drops) and is also available for purchase from Wu Gang for 160 Red Mercury, just like the Topaz Lotus Seed.

2) Flameward Pill

This doesn’t cure Burn, but it reduces the Burn damage and buildup from enemy attacks. It’s best used before or during fights against fire-based enemies to lower your chances of getting burned. These pills rarely appear in loot and can be purchased from Wu Gang for 100 Red Mercury each. It’s a good idea to carry some of them when heading into areas with bosses that use fire attacks.

What does Burn in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers do?

Burn is one of the more brutal status effects in Wuchang. Once it’s fully active, you’ll start losing health every second, and this effect persists until it wears off or you remove it. It stacks up over time, so just a few fire-based attacks in a row can trigger it if you’re not paying attention.

The game lets you know when it’s getting serious. You’ll see a red sinogram appear on the screen when Burn buildup is happening, and once you’re afflicted, Wuchang’s body will catch fire. If that happens mid-fight, and a heavy enemy hit lands on top of it, you're pretty much toast unless you act fast.

This concludes our guide on removing Burn in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

