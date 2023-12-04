How to defeat Chimera Commando Gisborne Unit in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood players must look out for Chimera Commando Gisborne Unit attacks and combat style to secure a win. The unit specializes in mid- and close-range battles. Spider Commando, the boss, is an armed automated killing machine, and the minions assist it in eliminating the player. Although damaging the boss is the battle's main focus, the underlings shouldn’t be ignored.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Chimera Commando Gisborne Unit has three members. Spider Tank is the most aggressive, while the subordinates are passive attackers. If players are unfamiliar with the enemy's fighting pattern, their Health Points (HP) can be chipped away.

So, this article will provide tips to bring them down in Gangs of Sherwood.

All tips to beat Chimera Commando Gisborne Unit in Gangs of Sherwood

1) Constant movement and dodge

Dodge when needed (Image via Appeal Studios)

Gangs of Sherwood players should never stop moving to have an advantageous position, like any other shooter/fighting game. This tip applies to this boss and opponents like Sir Barker of Nottingham.

The Chimera Commando Gisborne Unit comprises a self-operating custom-built robot with multiple weapons attached to its metal body. On the front of its legs, it has two purple-color shields protecting it from players' attacks. It has a Gatling gun that resembles its head and firebomb launchers that appear as its hand.

While these armories assist the Spider tank in shooting mid-range attacks, it slams its body on the platform for close-range fire attack.

2) Go for mid-range battle

Don't pick close-range fights (Image via Appeal Studios)

Players shouldn’t go for the close-range battle when challenging Chimera Commando Gisborne Unit. Mid-range encounters are more suitable for increasing the chance of survival and lasting long in the fray. There are four playable characters in Gangs of Sherwood: Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck, and Little John.

Robin is the most suitable character for this fight due to his ranged attack. Spider Tank and its henchmen are programmed to challenge players by keeping a distance. Thus, challengers should use this insight to take on the Chimera Commando Gisborne unit.

3) Determine Chimera Commando Gisborne Unit’s weakness

Exploit Spider Tanks's frailty (Image via Appeal Studios)

Like players, the boss has a weak point in Gangs of Sherwood. The metal armor that covers its body is vulnerable, and the minions are weak to headshots. It depends on the players’ skill level and aiming ability that determines how quickly they can react and chip away enemies' HP.

Spider Commando and its team are constantly attacking the character. So, those careful about this mustn't stop their movement and must have higher aiming accuracy to significantly deal more damage.

Remember that the battle is about taking down the boss and winning with less damage taken to farm money. Robin is an excellent fighter for that purpose as he can achieve more move combos with his arrows. The combo is also crucial because it inflicts constant damage, essential in defeating Chimera Commando Gisborne Unit in Gangs of Sherwood.