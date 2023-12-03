How to defeat Sir Barker of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood offers a range of challenging missions, each demanding your prowess in overcoming formidable bosses and their minions. One such adversary you'll encounter in your campaign is Sir Barker of Nottingham, a knight of considerable might. Throughout the battle, this foe employs not only his formidable combat skills but also his allies to increase this fight's complexity.

Armed with a sturdy shield and a powerful sword, he executes rapid maneuvers in his attacks. To emerge victorious, it is important to analyze Sir Barker's attack patterns thoroughly. Additionally, eliminating his smaller soldiers is crucial to easing the overall challenge of fighting this formidable boss.

This guide aims to assist you in overcoming the powerful boss, Sir Barker of Nottingham, in Gangs of Sherwood.

Tips to easily defeat Sir Barker of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood

Sir Barker of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood. (Image via Nacon)

The confrontation with Sir Barker of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood unfolds during Act 1, Mission 1, The Fall of Locksley. As you progress through this mission, you'll encounter an objective to Reach The Harbour. When you reach the designated location, you'll find Sir Barker of Nottingham waiting to engage you in combat.

In terms of playable characters, Gangs of Sherwood features four distinct options: Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck, and Little John. These units can be chosen at the outset of the campaign, and each of them possesses a unique ability.

Robin excels in utilizing arrows. (Image via Nacon)

For the battle against Sir Barker of Nottingham, it is advisable to opt for a character skilled in ranged attacks. Therefore, selecting Robin for Mission 1 is recommended. This unit excels in utilizing arrows for ranged assaults, providing a strategic advantage in terms of both dodging and evading tactics.

Sir Barker of Nottingham's offense typically involves a combination of sword slashes, shield strikes, deploying soldiers to assail you, and using swift agility. His sword attacks are often centered around combos, especially when you find yourself in close quarters.

He incorporates a running-based shield attack. (Image via Nacon)

When it comes to shield strikes, his tactic involves performing a shield push followed by a sword slash. Additionally, he incorporates a running-based shield attack if you create distance between yourself and him.

Throughout the confrontation, his soldiers will engage in attacks. While they may be relatively straightforward to handle, swiftly eliminating them provides the advantage of utilizing the entire battle area freely.

In terms of mobility, Sir Barker is nimble and occasionally employs dashes in his attacks. When afar, he swiftly advances, dashing with his shield aimed at you. It is essential to be wary of his quick movements and adapt your strategy accordingly during this battle.

To overcome Sir Barker of Nottingham, it's crucial to prioritize altering your positions strategically. Avoid staying in the same spots for too long, as this invites the boss to unleash attacks on you. Continuously shift your positions and launch a barrage of arrow attacks.

Keep an eye on your health meter throughout the battle, ensuring that you heal timely to prevent it from depleting. Emphasize evasion and only strike when the opportunity arises. Essentially, focus on maintaining a safe distance from the boss.

By successfully evading and consistently launching arrow attacks, you will emerge victorious. Your win will be rewarded with in-game cash.