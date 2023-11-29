How to Heal in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood is a familiar yet distinct co-op action game that lets players loose on hordes of evil forces. Set in fantasy/steampunk-hybrid Britain, this title has gamers take control of four unique heroes who must save the common folk from the tyranny of Nottingham's power-hungry Sheriff. This results in a war for power against the magic-enhanced army raised by the latter.

That means the gang will be thrust into countless skirmishes against aggressive antagonistic forces, which must be cut down to proceed. Moreover, the struggle is not without its pains, as players will definitely get hurt during expeditions. As such, let us explore the ways gamers can heal their characters in Gangs of Sherwood.

Healing options in Gangs of Sherwood are minor yet a handful

Firstly, this game offers no traditional means to heal characters. So those expecting potions, flasks, and similar consumables will be disappointed. Instead, players must rely on external and indirect mechanics to heal their units.

Let's go through each of them:

Healing drops: This will be the main method of healing. However, it is also one of the most inconsistent. As players explore the linear levels of Gangs of Sherwood, they will come across plenty of crates and boxes stacked around. These are destructible, and many of them can drop some coins as well as healing consumables that are recognizable by their green orbs. Simply walk over them to get healed.

Checkpoints: Progressing through the story's many heated moments allows players occasional respite from the action at Checkpoints. During these, players will be healed fully while also leveling up automatically.

Rebel Instinct: This is a combat mechanic in the game that when activated boosts the player's abilities temporarily. In addition to dealing extra damage, gamers will also regenerate health as long as it is in effect.

Specific Artifacts: Exploring off the beaten path also rewards players in many ways, one of which is through blue chests. These contain random Artifacts that can be equipped to grant the character a passive bonus. One of them allows players to heal for a certain amount for every damage dealt. However, since gamers cannot control what loot they get, this is not a good method to rely on.

That is all players need to know about healing options for the various characters in Gangs of Sherwood. The fantasy action game was created by Appeal Studios and published by Nacon. It is set to release on November 30, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.