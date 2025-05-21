The Chromatic Greatsword Cultist in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a shield-heavy boss you’ll face inside the Sirene dungeon during the main quest. She blocks most attacks early on and opens the fight with fast combos and heavy AoE strikes. If you don’t manage her shields and pacing, she can wipe your team fast.

This guide covers how to beat the Chromatic Greatsword Cultist in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to beat the Chromatic Greatsword Cultist in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Verso in a duel with the Chromatic Greatsword Cultist (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

The Chromatic Greatsword Cultist fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 triggers automatically once you head left from the platform lift in Sirene. You'll notice a hallway beyond the dancers. Step inside, and the boss will attack immediately. There’s no preparation time once you're inside, so heal and equip your gear before entering.

Let's go over some key details you will need to know about fighting the Chromatic Greatsword Cultist in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:

The Cultist begins with a six-hit chain that targets the entire team. Parrying this move is essential, but the attack features pauses between hits, so wait and time each counter individually. If you rush, you'll miss and suffer significant damage. She also has a jump strike that deals heavy damage, but is easier to evade with a well-timed jump.

Her biggest threat is her nine-layer shield stack. Regular attacks won’t break through until those shields are removed. Use Maelle’s Breaking Rules skill early; it clears all of the boss’s shields in one turn and makes her vulnerable.

Once her defenses are down, switch to Sciel. The boss is weak to Dark, and Sciel’s basic and special attacks deal strong, consistent damage here. Stack Burn or Corrosion, if you have them, to speed things up.

Use Verso Blitz first, then follow up with Phantom Stars once the shields are down. This combo strikes five times and helps defeat the boss more quickly. Just ensure that someone is always prepared to heal — the Cultist can eliminate a party member if you miss a counter. Use Revive Tint quickly if anyone gets knocked out to avoid losing tempo.

Rewards

Beating the Chromatic Greatsword Cultist will reward you with:

Sireso, a level 14 weapon for Verso

2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

5x Colour of Lumina

5,287 Chroma

81,090 XP

