How to defeat Chromatic Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Chromatic Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a heavily shielded, spell-spamming boss tucked away in an optional side zone east of the Stone Wave Cliffs. While it’s easy to miss, this fight becomes a brick wall if you’re not ready to counter its layered defences, status pressure, and invincibility triggers.

Ad

This guide breaks down how to beat Chromatic Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Note: The article presents the writer's opinions and views; gameplay may vary.

How to beat Chromatic Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Duel with the Boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

The Chromatic Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 fight starts after you swim across to a portal past the Stone Wave Cliffs. Use Esquie’s traversal to reach the hidden beach and grapple up to the arena. There's no dialogue — it launches into combat the moment you enter.

Ad

Trending

Let’s go over what makes this fight tick and how you can survive.

The Boss opens with a heavy shield that blocks all incoming damage. You’ll need to break this first. Multi-hit attacks like Maelle’s Fleuret Fury or Breaking Rules work great here — they strip the shield bar faster than single hits. If you’ve got leftover AP, use Free Aim shots to keep chipping away while saving SP for later.

Once the shield drops, you’ll notice white glowing crystals on its back. This is where Free Aim comes in. Lock onto the weak spots to start doing real damage — but move quickly.

At half health, Chromatic Hexga casts Curse on your entire party and becomes invincible again. If you don’t clean the debuff off within three turns, party members die instantly — no exceptions. Use Perfect Recovery or Healing Tints the moment Curse lands.

Alongside Curse, it also buffs itself with Rage, letting it take two turns in a row. This is where things can spiral out of control fast.

Ad

Verso against the Boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kepler Interactive)

Go all-in with Gradient Skills and Ice-based attacks (Ice Stance if you have Lune). Fire is mostly ineffective here, so leave those spells behind. Maelle’s combos shine during this phase, especially if you've got her in an aggressive build.

Ad

Note: If you have Monoco on your expedition team, his Stalact punches deal considerable medium damage to the boss.

Read also — How to defeat the Paintress in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Rewards for defeating Chromatic Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Taking down the Boss gives you the following battle drops:

23,292 XP

Battle loot 2,813

Energising Revive

It’s an optional fight, but worth clearing for the XP boost and unique drops. Plus, it’s a great test of how well you’ve mastered Free Aim and defensive rotations.

Ad

Check out — Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to find and unlock Paint Cages in Flying Manor

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.