Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to find and unlock Paint Cages in Flying Manor

Paint Cages in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 are hidden containers found throughout the world, and Flying Manor has two of them. These aren’t just some decorative world-building elements – they’re sealed treasure vaults that hide rare Pictos and Tints, both crucial if you're looking to power up your character without relying on traditional armor pieces.

Now, here’s the catch: you won’t get quest markers for these. You’ll have to explore, spot them tucked into corners, then unlock them by solving a light environmental puzzle. And in Flying Manor, there are two Paint Cages waiting to be cracked open. Let's look more into it.

Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Locating and unlocking Paint Cages in Flying Manor

1) Eveque Area

Way to the Paint Cage in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive // YouTube@Zack Siva)

Start at the Plaza near the Expedition Flag – that’s your anchor point. Look for a floating archway close by. You’ll have to walk across a painting frame bridge that feels like it shouldn’t hold your weight (but it will). Once across, there’s a tucked-away spot that requires you to jump down into a corner alcove – and you’ll spot your first Paint Cage.

But unlocking it in Flying Manor needs a bit of Eagle eye spotting. Unlike the usual three-lock pattern, this one’s got only two glowing locks. One is perched sneakily on the Eveque statue, while the other is hiding under the staircase, right near a Bourgeon Nevron enemy. Keep your distance, take both out, and the cage will pop open.

Inside? You’re getting the Energising Stun Pictos (Level 28).

2) Dualliste Section

Dualliste Section cage's path in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive // YouTube@Loli Ho)

To begin with, you’re heading toward the Dualliste's domain, but it’s not a straightforward walk. Look around for some rocky ledges hidden in plain sight. Climb them carefully until you reach the upper path where Dualliste stands like an ominous checkpoint.

Don’t go straight — look for a narrow, semi-concealed road off to the side. It’s easy to miss, but once you’re on it, use your grapple to zip across a gap and enter a small area that almost feels like a secret garden.

This Paint Cage in Flying Manor is properly locked down with the full three glowing mechanisms. The first one greets you almost immediately – it’s on the right as you enter. The second is mounted on a statue up high, so tilt your camera and scan carefully. The last one is the hardest to notice — it’s hovering just above the Paint Cage itself, attached to a floating painting frame.

Clear them, and you’re rewarded with the Powerful Revive Pictos (Level 28).

