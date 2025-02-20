How to defeat Clark in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Clark in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a mini-boss that you will face off against. He is a shipwright whose help you will need to fix Goromaru, your ship, after it gets damaged. Clark is not a particularly challenging boss if you are on lower difficulties, but he can still surprise you with some techniques that can beat you easily.

This article will provide an overview of the fight and all of the steps that you can follow to defeat Clark in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to beat Clark in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Clark is easy compared to most other bosses (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

Clark in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be one of the mini-bosses that you need to fight during the story. As mentioned previously, he is a shipwright and you will be searching for his help to fix Goromaru. You will first meet him at the Shinobi Sushi restaurant where he will challenge you to prove your strength before he takes on the assignment.

Before you head into the Shinobi Sushi restaurant, it is ideal to cook up some bento boxes. You can purchase ingredients from shops around the world, and also seeds that you can use in your planters to get vegetables. Bento boxes are essential for you to survive the incoming onslaught.

Now let's dive into how you can beat Clark in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Phase 1

The fight against Clark is quite standard. He will hit you with a set of melee combos that you can dodge. Then, you need to hit him with your own to cause some damage. Keep an eye out for his attacks as he can stun you and then throw you around the arena.

The first phase shouldn't be very difficult, and if you can get one and a half bars from his HP meter down, the second phase will start.

Phase 2

Clark will charge up his aura and his attacks will deal more damage during the second phase of the fight. The way to deal with this is by perfectly dodging his red-glowing attacks and then landing a counter. Keep in mind that Clark can still stun you and then throw you around, but this time, it will cause more damage.

Make sure to use bento boxes to heal yourself and dodge his attacks. After you defeat Clark in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, he will agree to help you out in fixing Goromaru.

