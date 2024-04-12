How to defeat Dullahan in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dullahan in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily the toughest open-world enemy encounter in the game, perhaps even more challenging than the Drakes themselves. However, despite its intimidating appearance as well as involvement in some of the best end-game side quests, there's a chance you might never encounter Dullahan on your first playthrough.

Much like Wights and other apparition enemy types, Dullahan spawns exclusively during the night, making it difficult to come across one. Nighttime in Dragon's Dogma 2 is not forgiving at all, especially in the early game. As such, it's no surprise most players would usually skip to daytime, by resting at a camp or inn.

However, if you do plan on hunting Dullahan, be it for the Cursed Dullahan Bones, or XP and discipline points, you must be prepared for a lengthy and challenging battle. Here's how you can easily defeat Dullahan in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Where to find Dullahan in Dragon's Dogma 2?

If you're on the hunt for Dullahan even before setting foot on Battahl, you can find one of these headless knights in the woods at the junction of Vermund and Checkpoint Rest. Additionally, if you make your way to the Ancient Battleground, where you unlock the Infernal Edge, you can also encounter a more powerful version of Dullahan.

Location of the Dullahan near Checkpoint Rest (Image via Capcom)

However, unlike other open-world bosses, Dullahan doesn't have a fixed spawn location. As such, you will need to explore these early-game areas a bit during the nighttime to eventually encounter a Dullahan.

After reaching Bakbattahl, you can simply head out towards the south of the location to encounter Dullahan more frequently. The path to the Volcanic Island from Bakbattahl, close to the Dragonsbreath Tower, is a hotspot for Dullahans and Wights.

How to beat Dullahan in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Dullahan in Dragon's Dogma 2 is among the most formidable enemy types in the game, I cannot stress this enough. As such, if you plan to go up against one while exploring, ensure you and your pawns are stocked up on plenty of healing potions and well-rested.

You don't want to go into this fight with a Loss Gauge, or no alternate means to heal your HP, apart from your support Mage.

Dullahan's biggest weakness is its severed head, which it can also use as a very potent weapon during battle. Additionally, it can parry melee attacks and is very resistant against airborne and blindside attacks. if that doesn't intimidate you enough, the boss also has a five-hit combo, which can potentially stagger and kill you in an instant.

Fortunately, there are some easy ways to avoid getting hit by the Dullahan yet still deal enough damage. Here are a few tricks to help you defeat the Dullahan in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Have at least one Sorcerer in your party, to help buff your and your other pawns' weapons with elemental enchantment and also deal AOE damage using elemental spells.

Try to direct all your attacks on Dullahan's head, attacking other parts of its body won't deal much health damage to the boss, but might stagger it.

Recommended vocations against Dullahan are Mystic Spearhand, Warrior, Magick Archer, Warfarer, Sorcerer, and Thief.

Using a Savagery Extract , if you have one stored in your inventory, is highly recommended before the boss fight.

, if you have one stored in your inventory, is highly recommended before the boss fight. Dullahan is resistant to regular melee attacks, but is vulnerable against any form of elemental damage. As such, using an enchanted weapon with flame or lightning elemental affinity is highly effective against the boss.

The Mystic Spearhand makes short work of Dullahan in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Killing the Dullahan in Dragon's Dogma 2 rewards you with roughly 11000 XP, enough to grant you and your main pawn a few levels in the early game. Additionally, you get Cursed Dullahan Bone upon defeating the boss, which can be used to upgrade certain end-game weapons to their highest tier.