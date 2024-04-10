How to get Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily the best early-game Duospear (Mystic Spearhand) you can get in this game without having to rush through Sigurd's questline to acquire the Dead Ringer. While Infernal Edge, on paper, is a weaker weapon compared to the Dead Ringer, it edges out against the former in one key area - fire elemental damage.

While the latter can dish out more DPS, it doesn't deal any elemental damage unless you have a Mage in your party that can buff weapons with elemental affinity. This is where the Infernal Edge, well, edges out (no pun intended). The weapon comes imbued with flame, dealing additional damage to enemies.

Fortunately, you can get this weapon pretty early in the game, that too, without having to fight a Dragon. Here's how you can get the best early-game Mystic Spearhand weapon, the Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Where can you find the Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a reward that you can only get after completing the Tolled to Rest side quest in the Ancient Battleground area between Vermund and Battahl. The Ancient Battleground is an optional area you can access when you reach the Checkpoint Rest, either as part of the main story questline or while simply exploring the open world.

Location of the Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Regardless of how you reach the Checkpoint Rest, you will need to head south of that location to reach the Ancient Battleground eventually. The path to the latter location is pretty straightforward with no detour involved. Once you reach the Ancient Battleground, you will find a Dragon and A Cyclops duking it out.

Simply ignore the monsters and make your way to the ruined castle on the left. Keep to the left edge of the mountain to avoid getting detected by the Drake or the Cyclops. Once you reach the castle, you should automatically get the Tolled to Rest quest notification.

However, if you don't get the quest, just explore the castle for a bit to get the quest pop-up. Once you get the quest, accept it, descend the mountain, and head towards the north of the Ancient Battleground. Next, follow these simple steps to easily complete the Tolled to Rest quest and get access to the Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Heading to the northern area of Ancient Battleground, you will find another ruined cathedral, right beside a campsite .

. Head inside the ruined cathedral to find Oskar , the original quest giver of the Tolled to Rest quesline.

, the original quest giver of the Tolled to Rest quesline. Safely escort Oskar to the ruined castle that you encountered while entering the Ancient Battleground. On the way, you might get attacked by Goblins, if you haven't killed them before heading to the ruined cathedral.

After reaching the ruined castle, you will need to defeat a few skeletons, after which Oskar will lead you to the innermost part of the castle. Follow Oskar to reach the Cenotaph . Make sure to not pick up the Cenotaph before Oskar has rung the bell.

. Make sure to not pick up the Cenotaph before Oskar has rung the bell. Once he confirms the Cenotaph's presence, he will automatically ring the castle's bell, and also give you a secret room key, and a shield as your reward.

With the secret room key in your possession, simply head outside of the Cenotaph room and head left.

In the corridor adjacent to the Cenotaph room, you will find another room to the right that's blocked by debris.

Break the debris with your weapon and head inside the room by unlocking it with the key given to you by Oskar.

Inside the room, you will find multiple treasure chests, one of which contains the Infernal Edge.

The Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

The Infernal Edge in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily the most powerful Duospear you can get your hands on at that point in the game, especially if you missed out on grabbing the Dead Ringer from the Lesser Drake in Melve. Additionally, you can further enhance this Duospear's power with Battahli or Elven upgrades, making it viable even against the end-game bosses.

