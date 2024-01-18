How to defeat Erlik in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Erlik in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a formidable mystical boar characterized by its aggressive nature and an array of dynamic moves designed to take down adversaries. What sets Erlik apart is its ability to not only strike with its horns and execute running attacks but also harness elemental powers, inflicting substantial damage. Consequently, engaging in battle with Erlik demands a strategic and analytical approach.

To confront Erlik in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, players must progress through the main campaign and reach the Hyrcanian Forest, where they will encounter this imposing creature for the first time. While there is an optional encounter with Erlik at Mount Qaf later in the game, the initial face-off in the Hyrcanian Forest is mandatory.

Tips and tricks to defeat Erlik in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Focus on health first

Gather some Health Potions first before battling against Erlik in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. (Image via Ubisoft)

Before confronting Erlik in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, make sure you have Health Potions. These potions can be discovered randomly throughout your campaign walkthrough. Additionally, consider upgrading them for a better chance of surviving the battle.

Visit Haven and meet the vendor, Mage, who offers diverse upgrades and resources. Then upgrade the Health Potions to improve both their effectiveness and the number of uses. This upgrade ensures a secure assurance for health restoration during the impending battle against Elrik.

Moves of Elrik

Moves of Erlik in the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. (Image via Ubisoft)

Here are Erlik's distinct maneuvers, and it's important to be vigilant in countering them:

Toxic Blast: Erlik releases toxic, purple ball-shaped projectiles onto the ground, causing gradual health depletion.

Back Strike: This move involves Erlik utilizing his hind legs, which is particularly effective when you find yourself positioned behind him. The force of the kick is potent enough to propel you a considerable distance away from the creature.

Running Strike: Considered Erlik's most perilous attack, it unfolds in two consecutive steps. Initially, he steps back to mark your location, then charges towards you, executing a swift tusk strike followed by a powerful tusk thrust.

Tusk Swinger: Similar to a baseball smash but with Erlik wielding his tusk instead of a bat, this heavy attack delivers a forceful, sweeping strike toward you.

These formidable techniques should be at the forefront of your mind when confronting Erlik in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Additionally, be wary of his frequent long jumps, which he employs to shift positions strategically and evade your attacks.

Defeat Elrik

After successfully parrying and launching attacks, Erlik in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be defeated. (Image via Ubisoft)

Having analyzed Erlik's attack patterns, it's now time to engage him strategically by executing swift combo-based strikes with your dual blades, Qays, and Layla. Integrate a quick dash evasion beneath his body during intervals of your attacks to position yourself effectively behind him.

This approach not only enhances your offensive capabilities but also safeguards your health bar. Speaking of health, you'll be equipped with three health bars for this battle. If one is entirely depleted, refrain from using potions immediately. Instead, prioritize parrying Erlik's attacks and evading to prolong your survival.

Initiating potion usage at the outset carries risks, as you might find yourself halfway through the battle with depleted resources. Consider utilizing potions only after losing two health bars or when you reach the two-and-a-half mark.

By adeptly dodging and executing precise strikes, Erlik in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown can be vanquished. Your triumph in this encounter will be rewarded with 60 Time Crystals and a potent charm, the Wolf Bride Amulet.