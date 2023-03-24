How to defeat Garrador in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake has been successful for various reasons, one of which is its enhanced spooky atmosphere. This improvement augments many of the survival-horror classic's set-pieces, including boss fights.

This brings us to Chapter 7's Garrador boss fight in the castle dungeons. The hulking monstrosity can be encountered in the abandoned prison cell area and is one of the more intimidating creatures in the game.

Since Resident Evil 4 Remake borrows heavily from the 2005 GameCube original, older fans will know precisely how to deal with the Garrador. However, players new to the series may be curious as to how they can defeat this boss.

Players should employ new stealth mechanics to take down the Garrador in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Garrador boss fight plays out similarly to the one in the original Resident Evil 4. Players cannot bring their AI partner, Ashley, with them to this battle.

The Garrador can be found inside a cell in the dungeon and will be clad in armor while boasting long, sharp claws. Upon encountering it, a cutscene will indicate that the boss is blind, with both eyes gouged out.

Since the Garrador relies on hearing to pinpoint its target, protagonist Leon Kennedy must rely on a mechanic new to the remake: stealth. This time around, you can crouch and approach an enemy from behind for a stealth kill.

The first thing to do after the encounter cutscene ends is to immediately crouch and beeline for the wider area of the dungeon. Be careful as there are hanging chains scattered around the passageway ceiling. Bumping into them will cause the boss to rush to your location and start attacking.

Once the Garrador is lured out into the open, you might want to start moving around the room to try and maintain distance. There are no bells here to distract the boss like in the original game. Instead, this room is filled with wooden props and the aforementioned chains.

Jen 🏳️‍🌈 @nerodsi Resident Evil 4 Remake - Leon Kennedy vs Garrador gameplay Resident Evil 4 Remake - Leon Kennedy vs Garrador gameplay https://t.co/YeRK98HwjA

Be wary of your surroundings, lest the Garrador initiates its rampage. The boss will swing its claws three to four times. These claws can hit hard but are well-telegraphed, making them easy to avoid.

The key here is to strike the boss on its back, which has a clinging parasite as its weak point. The ideal weapons to use are a sniper rifle, magnum pistol, and shotgun. The former two, in particular, deal a lot of damage. However, you need to be ready for retaliation as gunfire will immediately give away Leon's location to the monster.

Alternately, more daring players can try to sneakily approach the monster from behind and stab the parasite with a knife. This will also result in the boss turning around to strike back.

Quickly avoid the claws by flanking the Garrador. You can then attack the exposed weak point once again. Repeat this process until the boss is dead.

After killing the Garrador, you can approach its corpse to get a Red Beryl. With this done, you are free to progress further with the story in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is developed and published by Capcom. It was released on March 24, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

Poll : 0 votes