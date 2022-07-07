How to defeat the Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Ever since its release, players have been enjoying the new Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise. With this being the biggest expansion in the Monster Hunter franchise, there are tons of equipment to craft and use, resources to collect, and monsters to slay.

One of these monsters returning to the game is the Gore Magala. Previously seen in Monster Hunter 4, players will have another chance to hunt down and slay this vicious beast in Sunbreak. However, given the monster's status as an Elder Dragon, it may be a bit difficult to take down, especially for newer players.

Before players can hunt down this beast in the game, they will first need to know where to find it and how to defeat it. Given how powerful the monsters in Monster Hunter Rise are, players need a strategy before taking on some of the most dangerous and difficult hunts in the game.

Tips for taking down the Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

While the Gore Magala has many potential habitats in Monster Hunter 4, it can only appear in the Citadel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. There is a sort of poetic irony in the fact that this terrifying dragon makes its home in a ruined castle.

When preparing for this fight, players will need to decide which weapons they are going to use. This monster can also enter a frenzied state during the fight. As most Monster Hunter players know, certain weapons work better against monsters than others. Therefore, doing research on a monster beforehand can make the hunt easier.

Sharp weapons work best against Gore Magala, while ranged weapons are least effective against it. More specifically, players with access to a powerful great sword should use it in this fight. This is the weapon that does the most damage to the monsters' most vulnerable areas: the head and antenna.

For those who want to take their strategy even further in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, it will help to know the elemental weaknesses of the monster. In the case of Gore Magala, there are multiple elements that can be used to deal more damage, but the water and ice elements should be avoided entirely.

While fire, thunder, and dragon deal the same amount of damage to the head, Fire and dragon deal more damage consistently to other parts of the body. In terms of its two most vulnerable areas, the dragon element is slightly superior as it inflicts a little more damage to the antenna, and in an intense fight, every small difference adds up.

Great swords of the dragon element like the Dragonslayer Parasol are the best weapons to bring to this fight as they can deal a significant amount of heavy damage. If the player can get away with it, they should target the monster's head first as this is the area with the least and it hosts the antenna.

