How to defeat the Heir in TUNIC

TUNIC is a new indie action-adventure hit inspired by some of the classics of the genre. The game learned from a variety of old-fashioned sources, and like them, tells the player very little.

The Heir is the final boss of the game and the most difficult challenge that it has to offer. Her tremendous sword, mysterious dark magic, and multiple phases will test players' combat skills.

Beating the Heir in TUNIC

🦊 TUNIC 🦊 @tunicgame



TUNIC is OUT NOW Day One on Xbox Game Pass: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, & PC alongside PC and Mac storefronts.



What will you discover?



tunicgame.com



🛒: 🦊⚔ Your journey begins today. 🦊⚔TUNIC is OUT NOW Day One on Xbox Game Pass: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, & PC alongside PC and Mac storefronts.What will you discover?🛒: microsoft.com/store/r/9nlrt3… 🦊⚔ Your journey begins today. 🦊⚔TUNIC is OUT NOW Day One on Xbox Game Pass: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, & PC alongside PC and Mac storefronts.What will you discover?tunicgame.com🛒: microsoft.com/store/r/9nlrt3… https://t.co/Q2fyrKYeE5

The Heir is the final boss, or at least the final fight, in TUNIC. The first time players face off against her, she will quickly slay the adorable fox. There's no way to beat her the first time around, players must simply die to access the next stage.

After dying, players will find themselves in a distorted, ghostly version of the game world. This will give them the chance to arm themselves for the rematch. Get the Laurels, hit the shops, buy out all of the stamina restoring herbs that are available. Stock up as much as possible on MP restoring berries as well.

Players should equip the Gas Mask Card because the Heir's second fight is full of poison. The Hourglass is a strong item for the battle, granting them a moment to breathe between the flurries is paramount. The Heir is susceptible to freezing, so Ice Bombs and Magic Daggers will slow her down for a moment.

Freeing the Heir will trigger a cutscene and start the fight. The Heir has a couple of melee attacks that are fast and powerful. She can swiftly lunge in, she swings both vertically and horizontally, and her sword is huge. She also drives her sword into the ground, creating a shockwave that slowly expands. Players need to jump over that attack.

When the Heir holds her sword aloft, a rain of bolts will fall from the sky. They are telegraphed by a glowing circle, so stay away. She can also fire a single beam, which is extremely fast. The shield will tank a hit or two, but dodging is the better option. Standing directly underneath her will help in avoiding the direct shot.

While these are all of her attacks, TUNIC's final boss the Heir does have a second phase.

The Heir's Second Phase

🦊 TUNIC 🦊 @tunicgame



🦊🤫



TUNIC is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC & Xbox Game Pass alongside PC and Mac storefronts.



tunicgame.com What have you discovered today?🦊🤫TUNIC is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC & Xbox Game Pass alongside PC and Mac storefronts. What have you discovered today?🦊🤫TUNIC is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC & Xbox Game Pass alongside PC and Mac storefronts.tunicgame.com https://t.co/4sJ7WnWLZD

After completely draining the Heir's health, TUNIC's final boss unlocks her second phase. She has the same basic attack options, but they're all faster and stronger.

The sword swings do greater damage and come out much faster, her lunge carries her across the stage, and her projectiles are lethal. The Hourglass is a borderline necessity at this point. Her shockwave attack turns from three waves to five, all of which must be jumped over.

Every hit in the second phase deals poison damage, and that's where the gas mask comes in. Her lunge emits a dark purple cloud that can drop maximum HP. Abusing the Hourglass and the flash step dodge are key to this boss fight.

Defeating TUNIC's final boss will lead to the end of the game if one can pull it off. It's a massive challenge, but as long as players remember the fundamentals of dodging in and out, and avoid getting overzealous, they can do it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul