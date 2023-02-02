How to defeat the Hunter in Dead Space remake 

The Hunter in the Dead Space remake is a formidable enemy that can appear to be a normal Slasher Necromorph. However, it cannot be killed, as it has the ability to regenerate its body parts.

In most instances, the best approach is to slow the Hunter down using stasis or shooting off its legs and running away. Players can defeat this monster during two key boss fights in the game. There is a specific strategy to employ in each encounter to damage it.

It's important to remember that while the Hunter will appear multiple times in the game, only in two encounters can it be truly defeated. This feature gives a step-by-step breakdown of these Hunter Boss Fights in Dead Space remake.

Dead Space remake: First Hunter boss fight

In the Dead Space remake, the first encounter with the Hunter occurs in Chapter 5, when released by Mercer. Fighting the Hunter during this encounter is not recommended, as it will continuously regenerate and cannot be killed.

However, it can be defeated in a boss fight later in the chapters at the Cryogenic Lab. During this battle, players must lure the Hunter to a structure in the center of the room. Once it is there, immobilize it by shooting the limbs and then using stasis to prevent quick regeneration.

After this step, players meet to run to the back of the room and activate the Cryo Chamber, which will transport the Hunter away and end the fight. All other necromorphs will retreat once the Hunter is defeated. After winning the battle, enter the Cryo Chamber again and collect the rewards.

Dead Space remake: Second Hunter boss fight

The second boss fight with the Hunter in the Dead Space Remake is the final encounter with this formidable enemy. At this point, players will likely encounter the Hunter multiple times and may have even completed a side mission to learn about its origin. During Chapter 10, the Hunter will continue to stalk the players, but they should avoid wasting ammo and slow the Hunter down and keep moving.

On reaching the shuttle, engage with the engines and test the blasters before takeoff. This point is when the Hunter makes its final attack. Follow the same tactic used in the first boss fight, luring it to the back of the shuttle and in front of the blasters.

Once the Hunter is lured, immobilize it, run back into the side room, and press the button to test the engines.

If these steps are taken correctly, the Hunter and any other necromorph in the area will be burned by the shuttle's back blasters, finally killing the relentless enemy. Thus, the fight comes to an end, and so does the Hunter's threat in the game.

With these tips, players can take down the Hunter on both possible occasions in the Dead Space remake.

