How to kill the Leviathan Remnant in Dead Space remake

Dead Space Remake features limited boss fights, including the infamous Leviathan Necromorph. The updated version of this giant monster in the 2023 game is more intimidating and still presents a challenge to players. As is typical in horror games, the most memorable experiences often include a challenging battle. The Leviathan Remnant boss fight is one such.

To successfully beat the Leviathan boss, players must neutralize the eight Wheezers located in Chapter 6. This will grant access to the Food Storage area in Hydroponics, where the battle with Leviathan Remnant takes place.

This guide provides an in-depth strategy to defeat Leviathan Remnant, regardless of whether you're playing the updated game version or the original.

Following the steps outlined in this guide will help players overcome this challenging boss fight and continue on their journey through Dead Space.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers.

Dead Space remake: Tips on how to beat the Leviathan boss in chapter 6

In Dead Space Remake's chapter 6, "Environmental Hazard," you will face a boss called the Leviathan Remnant, a giant necromorph. This encounter occurs at the end of the chapter following a sequence of events where you must navigate through Hydroponics to eliminate six toxic Wheezers.

The Leviathan boss is a serious challenge you must overcome in this chapter of the Dead Space remake. Before engaging with the Leviathan, it is recommended to use Stasis to bring resources and red canisters closer to Isaac, as they will be crucial during the fight. The battle takes place in zero gravity in the remake and by jumping between surfaces in the original.

To start the battle, you must wait until the Leviathan attacks with one of its tentacles. Deal damage to the glowing sacs on it using long-range weapons like the Plasma Cutter, Contact Beam, or Kinesis on the red canisters and throwing them at the sacs.

After damaging the Leviathan enough, its tentacles will retreat, and its mouth in the center will open, shooting projectiles at Isaac. It would help if you used the most potent long-range weapon to attack the mouth. In the remake, gas will be released from the mouth after enough damage, and the tentacles will return in the original version.

The final phase of the battle requires you to switch between damaging the mouth and the glowing sacs on the tentacles when they appear. Once the Leviathan is defeated, return to the Hydroponics and conclude Chapter 6.

Strategy Re-cap:

To win this boss battle, you must have quick reflexes and an understanding of your mid-range and long-range weapon abilities. Utilizing Stasis and the red canisters to take advantage will also help in the battle. Leviathan Remnant is a challenging boss, but with the right strategy and execution, one can overcome it.

Weapon Recommendation

For the best results in the Leviathan boss fight, it's wise to use weapons with moderate to long range and ample ammunition, such as the Plasma Cutter or Contact Beam. The battle involves extensive shooting and target switching, making these weapons optimal choices.

This wraps up our guide on tackling the Leviathan Remnant boss in Dead Space.

Released on 27th January 2023, the game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC. Keep tabs on us for more boss fight tips and other updates on the Dead Space remake.

