How to defeat the Infernal Eikon in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 features some of the most spectacular boss fights in the entire Final Fantasy series, and that's not an exaggeration. From the bombastic battles against Dominants and other humanoid enemies to the large-scale Eikon v Eikon fights. The boss fights in the latest mainline Final Fantasy game are unlike any other, especially in terms of the sheer scale and visual spectacle.

While Final Fantasy 16 starts with a bang with multiple Eikon battles, it does slow down a bit by the time you reach the mid-game. However, this is the calm before the storm since the story picks up pace once again as soon as you leave for Rosaria, with one of the most challenging and visually stunning boss fights against the Infernal Eikon.

The Infernal Eikon boss fight is not only the most visually engaging battle in Final Fantasy 16 but is also one of the most important in the context of Clive's story. The battle is essentially the personification of Clive's guilt and for him to finally accept his fate and his powers as the Dominant of Ifrit, the second Eikon of fire.

Apart from the narrative significance it carries, it is also one of the toughest boss fights, especially in the early to mid-game sections. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to beat the Infernal Eikon boss fight in Final Fantasy 16.

Note: This article contains story spoilers for Final Fantasy 16.

Where do you encounter Infernal Eikon in Final Fantasy 16?

You will come face-to-face with the Infernal Eikon organically while progressing through the main story. The boss fight is part of the main story quest - Holding On, which sees Clive, Jill, and Torgal venture to their homeland, Rosaria. As they make their way toward the Phoenix Gate Ruins, they catch a glimpse of a hooded figure.

Clive and Jill follow the hooded figure down into a sacred dungeon underneath Phoenix Gate. It is within this dungeon that Clive is confronted by the Infernal Eikon, who is a manifestation of his guilt of having killed Joshua, i.e., the Phoenix.

How to defeat the Infernal Eikon in Final Fantasy 16?

The boss fight against the Infernal Eikon is divided into two phases. The first phase, as always, is quite easy, especially due to the relatively smaller health pool. However, the second phase is where the battle gets truly challenging. Here are a few tips that will help you easily defeat the Infernal Eikon in Final Fantasy 16:

Phase 1

In the first phase, you go up against Ifrit, who has a rather small health pool and is quite prone to stagger damage.

There are two attacks to look out for - the first is a double claw swipe, and the second is a massive Area-of-Effect (AoE) slam.

Thankfully, both of these attacks can be easily dodged and punished with a counterattack.

Similar to other boss fights, most of your damage will come from your Eikonic abilities and combos.

Ifrit's attacks have a very low wind-up, so they can be easily predicted as well as dodged.

Once you defeat Ifrit, you will transition to the second phase.

Phase 2

In the second phase, you will fight Clive's own shadow, which is arguably the most challenging battle up to that point in the game.

Most of the shadow's attacks are identical to Clive's own moveset but with AOE after-effects.

Attacks to look out for in this phase are homing projectiles, a multi-hit sword combo, and the Hellfire AoE blast.

Unlike Ifrit, shadow's attacks are quite fast and, as a result, hard to predict.

You will need to be perfect with your dodges if you don't want to get hit or staggered by the boss' attacks.

Fortunately, you can easily stagger shadow out of its combos using your own Eikonic abilities.

The best way to approach this fight is to focus on dodging and counterattacking.

Wait until you have your abilities available to use, and then unleash them all as soon as you find an opening.

You will need to drain the shadow's health to roughly 25% before you transition to the final phase.

The final phase of this boss fight is basically an on-rails section, where Clive gets his Limit Break ability and finally embraces his powers as Ifrit. The last stretch of this boss fight is an Eikon vs Eikon battle against Ifrit and Shadow Ifrit, in which you are basically relegated to mashing the square button.

