As players progress through the game, they will have to defeat Jacob in Alone in the Dark to progress. This lost and forgotten expeditioner is encountered in the Arctic segment during Chapter 4 of the game, just before the finale. He is also one of the two bosses in the latest survival horror game from Pieces Interactive, making sure players utilize their full arsenal against him.

He has two forms, meaning players must exercise caution when facing him. This guide covers how players can take down and defeat Jacob in Alone in the Dark alongside his two forms.

Here's how to defeat Jacob in Alone in the Dark

This first phase is easier than many standard encounters. (Image via THQ Nordic)

After blindly walking around a ravaging blizzard in the Arctic cold, players will chance upon the ruins where Jacob is. Surrounded by beautiful northern lights, the eerie adventurer's inhuman facade and nature are quickly made obvious as he attacks the player - regardless of which protagonist is chosen in Alone in the Dark. This initiates Phase 1 of the fight against Jacob in Alone in the Dark. This is also the easiest of the two.

Armed with a pickaxe, Jacob will attack the player. Keeping a safe distance and head-shotting him with the shotgun is ideal. There is not much else to the fight, and he should be down soon. This will be followed by a disc puzzle, after which the second opportunity to defeat Jacob in Alone in the Dark arises.

The grotesque monstrosity contrasts with the beautiful backdrop. (Image via THQ Nordic

The boss is back, but this time transformed into a mutated freakshow who would be out of place in Capcom's Resident Evil games. Jacob's second form is far more dangerous than anything players will have encountered at that point in the game - but it is also the most exciting fight in the game. Despite his size as a monster, he is surprisingly agile and has long tentacle-like arms to top it off.

He can also slow down the player with a snow attack; however, it is easy to avoid. As before, players should create distance between themselves and Jacob at all times. Unlike all other fights and encounters, he has a health bar, and to defeat Jacob in Alone in the Dark, the players must weaken him enough to have him keel over.

This is their cue to approach the monster and stab it with the Sacrificial Dagger. Repeating this process three times will take down the monster once and for all. Players should also use the cover in the center of the arena to their advantage when possible and pick up ammo scattered around the place if they run low.

Check out our Alone in the Dark review to see if it lives up to expectations. The game is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.