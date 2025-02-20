How to defeat Jason Rich in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Jason Rich in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the final boss in the very first chapter of the game and can prove to be quite a challenge. The final step before you embark on an adventure across the Pacific is to enlist the help of a navigator, and Jason is your guy. But before he agrees to help you, you will need to beat some sense into the man.

This article will provide you with everything you need to learn about defeating Jason Rich in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to beat Jason Rich in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Jason can hit hard so be careful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, SEGA)

Jason's boss fight will technically not be particularly challenging; however, it is also not a walk in the park as many might expect from an early-game enemy. Similar to previous boss encounters, this fight also has two phases.

Before you head to meet Jason in his bar, make sure to cook some bento boxes first. You can plant seeds in the various planters outside of your safe room. It will take a few minutes to harvest, after which you can cook the bento boxes in the station near the bar.

Once you are done gearing up, it is time to face Jason Rich in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Phase 1

Jason will hit you with a set of melee combos, and you won't be able to stun him much (unlike your encounters with Masaru or Jack the Collector). Watch out when his fists glow red, as those attacks hit you like a truck and it's crucial to dodge them. He can stun you and then grab and slam you on the ground to deal massive damage.

The ideal way to fight him is by dealing a little damage against him and then dodging his attacks. There will be several objects in the arena that you can grab and use your Heat attacks with. Once you deplete the first bar of his HP meter, the second phase of the battle will begin with a QTE.

Phase 2

Once you pass the QTE sequence, Jason will get his aura up, so it is ideal if you save your own for this section of this fight. Simply activate your Mad Dog of Shimano style and this part of the boss battle will be a walk in the park, with the doppelgangers constantly attacking Jason.

In case you don't have enough power to activate the style, counter Jason and he will be left vulnerable for a while. Once you deplete his last HP bar, you will have defeated Jason Rich in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

That concludes our guide on how to defeat Jason Rich in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

