How to defeat Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw in Black Myth Wukong

Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw is one of the many frog bosses in Black Myth Wukong. This huge golden frog can be found pretty early in the game and is one of the optional bosses. You can fight it while exploring Chapter 1 or come back to it in the later stages if you so choose.

Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw has many moves that are similar to Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Black Myth Wukong. However, unlike its green brother, this golden frog can summon lightning attacks that can deal AoE damage as well as throw lightning projectiles that will forcibly increase the gap between you and the boss.

We share all the information you need to fight and defeat Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw in Black Myth Wukong.

Where can you find Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw in Black Myth Wukong

Find this optional boss in Chapter 1 (Image via GameScience)

Much like many other frog bosses, Lang-Li is found in the Bamboo Grove. To find Lang-Li, first defeat the Lingxuzi boss and then continue the path to the Snake Trail Shrine. From the Shrine, take a left and go toward the river. Here, the road splits into a fork; go to the opposite road from where the Snake enemies stand.

Continue down the road to find the pond where Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw resides. Lang-Li has no intro cutscene, which means you can get a jump on the frog. Tiptoe near the boss and use a heavy attack. However, be careful because the moment you land a hit, the boss will retaliate with a fast attack.

Guide for defeating Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw in Black Myth Wukong

Use these methods to defeat the boss (Image via GameScience)

The two main attacks that this Gold Frog does are a backstep kick and a combo attack using its tongue. You can easily dodge the kick by swiftly moving sideways or backing away, and the tongue combo can be avoided by dodging. With each dodge, try to close the gap between you and the frog, and whenever you can, use your Immobilize spell to stun the boss.

However, the most annoying part of this fight is the electrical attacks. There are three electric attacks: one is a close-range electrical shock that it will emit around its body. During this, you shouldn't be near it. The second is a barrage of electrical projectiles that you must dodge by running to a side. Lastly, to dodge the vertical electric pillar attack, keep a close eye on the ground to get a hint of where the attacks will fall.

Keep dodging the attacks and close the gap between you and the boss, punishing every opening you get to defeat Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw in Black Myth Wukong.

