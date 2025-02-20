How to defeat Masaru Fujita in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Masaru Fujita in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be the very first major obstacle you will face in a series of boss battles. He is the bodyguard and chef of Jack the Collector, and defeating him will be no easy feat. Masaru will act as the first big skill check that you will need to go through to prove that you are ready to take on the high seas of Hawaii.

This article will go over the boss fight of Masaru Fujita in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and how you can defeat him.

How to beat Masaru Fujita in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Masaru can be a bit difficult to beat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, SEGA)

Masaru Fujita is the first proper elite enemy in the game that you will need to defeat to progress Chapter 1 of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. While the first stage of the fight is relatively easy, things will start heating up during the second.

Cook up some bento boxes before you head into the fight, as Masaru can hit like a truck and deal enough damage to easily kill you during the battle's second phase. Now, let's look at everything you need to know to defeat Masaru Fujita in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Phase 1

Phase 1 of the battle is quite standard. Masaru attacks with a set of melee swings from his big blade, which you must look out for. Hit a three-melee combo and then jump to dodge his attacks. You can also use your throwing knives to stun him for a bit and then beat him up during that time.

Getting his health down to fifty percent will trigger a QTE that is quite easy to complete. After you finish the quick time event, Masaru will enter his aura stage and begin the second phase of the fight.

Phase 2

The second phase of the battle against Masaru will be quite difficult. Despite being one of the early bosses in the game, the cook for Jack the Collector's crew can hit like a truck. Try to score perfect dodges against his attacks and counter them to get an upper hand on him during the battle.

If you have your Mad Dog Style meter full, try to save it for the next battle. After defeating Masaru, you will need to deal with his boss, the pirate captain Jack the Collector, which certainly won't be an easy fight.

That concludes our guide on defeating Masaru Fujita in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

