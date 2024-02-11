How to defeat Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3?

Encountering Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 proves to be a spine-chilling experience, particularly in the School section of the game. Initially, there seems to be no imminent threat, but tensions quickly escalate upon entering the generator area, where you must retrieve the battery pack and swiftly evade Miss Delight.

The primary objective in battling Miss Delight is to activate electric switches and correctly place the battery pack on the electric boards. Basically, this entire sequence forms a puzzle, requiring you to outmaneuver the formidable stalker, Miss Delight.

Below, you'll find invaluable tips and strategies to overcome Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3.

Tips and tricks to defeat Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

Head to the main hall area

Battle against Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Upon reaching the generator room within the school section, you'll spot two switches on your right. Engage them to initiate a boss battle with Miss Delight, who barges into the room and damages the generator, causing the battery pack to dislodge. Retrieve the pack, backtrack, and exit the room. Wait briefly for a shutter to open.

You will come across a shutter. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Proceed into the next area, continuing straight until encountering another shutter adjacent to an electric board. Insert the battery pack, prompting the shutter to open.

You'll find an electric switch in the room. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Continue forward, take a left, and then take a subsequent right to reach a classroom. Inside, you'll find an electric switch straight ahead; activate it, go a bit further, turn left, and enter another room.

You will come across some balloons. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Navigate through the next room, turn right, and continue straight until you reach a row of balloons and alphabetic cubes. On the left wall, activate a switch to open a shutter, granting access to the next area.

Turn left after activating the switches, and you will arrive at the main hall area. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Head right, proceeding straight, then turn left again in the subsequent room. Upon entering a corner, open the door to step into the next area leading to the school's reception. Directly ahead, activate a switch, then proceed a short distance to find another switch to activate. Head left to find an opened shutter.

Main hall area

You'll notice openings in the wall. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Proceed to the next area by advancing straight ahead and then turning left. Continue a short distance and make another left turn. You will reach the main hall area. From there, make another left and proceed a bit further before turning left again to locate a switch. Activate it, then return to the main hall area.

In the main hall, you'll notice openings in the wall directly ahead of you. Through one of these openings lies a room with another switch. Activate it, enter the room, and wait for the shutter to open.

You will find a small room containing a switch. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Afterward, move to the next area by going straight ahead and taking a right turn. Another opening in the wall will grant access to a room. Through this opening, you'll spot a switch directly in front of you. Activate it, exit the room, and take a right turn, then continue straight ahead.

Enter the final area to solve the school puzzle of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. (Image via YouTube/SHOTLY SCARY)

You'll encounter two switches with a shutter between them. This marks the final area in the school puzzle of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. Prior to that, advance a bit straight ahead, then turn left to find a small room containing a switch. Activate it, then step back. Proceed to the area with the two switches; activate them both, and you'll gain entry to the next area.

Activate the red shutter

The final area of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3's school puzzle. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Proceed to the final area and continue forward until you encounter a battery pack. Retrieve the battery pack and insert it into the adjacent electric board. This action will raise the shutter, allowing passage to the next area. Enter this new area, locate the corner, and acquire another battery pack.

You'll find two more electric boards. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Exit the room and retrieve the initial battery pack placed on the board. Armed with two battery packs, head straight to where you'll find two more electric boards. Install the battery packs into these boards and await the shutter's opening.

In one corner, you'll discover a switch. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Next to these boards lies a room. Enter it and proceed straight ahead. In one corner, you'll discover a switch. Activate the switch and exit the room. Retrieve both battery packs and insert them into the electric boards positioned near the red shutter. This will unlock the red shutter, granting access to your destination.

The battle against Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Now, proceed straight without looking back until you reach an area reminiscent of a store. On your right-hand side, there's a switch to close the shutter. Activate it, and the shutter will descend, defeating Miss Delight and securing your victory in the battle against her.

