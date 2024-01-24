Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Deep Sleep release date revealed along with chilling final trailer

The Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Deep Sleep release date has finally been revealed, and the next iteration will arrive later in January. Marketed as the game's "biggest and most terrifying chapter yet," players will deal with new monsters, explore the Playcare orphanage, and find answers to a few persisting narrative questions.

The trailers have revealed a darker turn with respect to the aesthetic and color palette with Chapter 3, and the final clip continued the trend. After the long wait, the community will finally get to dive into everything that the devs have been working on.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Deep Sleep release date: When will the new chapter be released?

The Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Deep Sleep release date is set for January 30, 2024. The official Steam blurb is as follows:

"A decrepit orphanage known as Playcare sits beneath the once magical toy factory. You must make your way through this haunted place, solving new puzzles and avoiding the nightmares that lurk within the dark. Answers lie between the blood-stained bedsheets and screaming echoes... If you can survive."

The final trailer also provides the community with the first look at CatNap, the main antagonist in the upcoming chapter. He is described as part of the Smiling Critters, who later went down a dark path and presently haunts the place. With Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Deep Sleep, players have also been promised better graphics and gameplay.

Mob Entertainment initially intended to release Chapter 3 in December 2023. On December 11, they revealed that the Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Deep Sleep release date was being pushed back by "several additional weeks into 2024" as "the game [was] not ready."

In their latest press release announcing the horror game's release date, they have promised to "blow away fans' expectations." It was hinted in a previous AMA on Discord that Chapter 3 Deep Sleep will reportedly cost $9.99 and have a three-hour-long storyline. With Chapter 2 having arrived in the middle of 2022, the long wait for new content is finally coming to an end.