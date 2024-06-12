How to defeat Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

While exploring Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance’s new story, several new encounters appear, including Naamah. One of the four Quadistu, Naamah is collecting Magatsuhi for an unknown purpose. This puts her in direct conflict with the main protagonist and his party of allies. You will have to fight her a few times in the game, but this one is focused on just the first time you two battle.

Naamah’s attacks, weaknesses, and more will be unveiled so you know exactly what to bring with you into this Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance boss battle. She’s only available to battle in the new story, so if you picked the traditional route, she won’t pop up here.

Note: This article contains spoilers for a new boss that exists in SMT 5 Vengeance

Tips on defeating Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Naamah's strengths, weaknesses, and attacks. (Image via Atlus)

Unlike most bosses in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, Naamah is new, so her attacks, strengths, and weaknesses aren’t readily known. Thankfully, you can simply spyglass her to see what she has access to. A level 18 boss, she has a weakness in physical attacks. Here's her full breakdown:

Trending

Elemental affiliations:

Weakness: Physical attacks

Resists: Fire, Ice, Elec, Force

Nullifies: Darkness

Attacks:

Qadistu Deception (Passive): While in the active party, raises Accuracy/Evasion for Qadistu demon allies.

Capitulate to Pleasure +7: Wipes stat buffs, chance to charm all party members.

Mudo +3: Darkness attack.

Mamudo +3: AOE Darkness attack.

Tarunda +2: Lowers Attack power by one rank for three turns.

Life Drain: Almighty skill, drains the life of one character.

Most of Naamah’s attacks in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance are darkness-based, though she does have one incredibly dangerous ailment attack: Capitulate to Pleasure +7. She’ll likely use it a few times in the battle, and it can easily spell the end for you. It nullifies stat buffs for your entire party and also has a chance to charm allies.

This is a fight you want to bring either stat curing items (Amrita Soda), or status ailment spells (Patra, Me Patria) to stop this if it happens. Another way to prevent this is to use a Sealing skill on her. I wasn’t able to do it more than once in a fight, but it is one way to stop this from happening.

This is her most dangerous ability - it can easily disable your party. (Image via Atlus)

Most of her kit isn’t especially scary, except perhaps Mamudo. Nothing’s more frustrating than watching a Mudo skill instant kill a party member. Having at least one immune party member (Leanan Sidhe) is a boon. Remember, you also have Yoko Hiromine as a guest character, and she can use items just like the protagonist can.

Though I did not enter this fight with a lot of physical fighters, there are some great ones in the area. Slime is one you can find nearby that has physical attacks and also can use a few useful ailments against bosses like this as well.

There’s also Cait Sith, which has access to physical strike abilities. If you lack those, simply using the attack skills of party members like Fortuna, and your two humans worked for me, but may cause the fight to drag on as you fight Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance’s Naamah.

Bring your strongest physical strikers with you to this fight. (Image via Atlus)

Bring your strongest physical strikers with you to this fight. (Image via Atlus)

Every couple of rounds she’ll use Capitulate to Pleasure, so be on the lookout. I waited until she was at about 25% health to use Omagatoki: Critical, which is an incredibly useful ability. It makes all of your attacks (magical or physical) act as if they were critical hits/weaknesses, so you can deal lots of extra damage.

Defeating her nets you 1,388 EXP for the main party, 697-739 EXP for backrow members, and 399 for party members who were defeated. You also gain 380 Macca and a Luck Balm.

Naamah is one of the new encounters players find in the game, and won’t be a one-time encounter. You can look forward to more battles with her in the future. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance review.