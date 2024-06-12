How to defeat Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance (2nd fight)

A powerful enemy like Naamah simply won’t go away in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. A few hours later, with a few more levels under her belt, she returned to plague the party; this time, she brought a friend with her. Players will recognize the huge golden beast as Glasya-Labolas, the first new boss that showed up on this particular route of the game.

These two bosses only appear if you take advantage of one of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance’s new features, and play through the alternate route of the game. While Naamah doesn’t bring anything new other than a few stat points, Glasya-Labolas has new attacks to keep in mind.

Here’s what you need to know about both enemies.

Note: This guide features spoilers for the existence of a new boss in SMT 5 Vengeance

Tips on defeating Naamah (2nd fight) in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

The stats and weaknesses for both Naamah and Glasya-Labolas (Image via Atlus)

Naamah remains basically the same in this fight as she did in her last appearance in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. We’ll put Naamah’s weaknesses below, alongside her allies, so you know exactly what you’re dealing with in this fight:

Naamah’s resistances (Level 22)

Weakness: Physical attacks

Resistances: Fire, Ice, Elec, Force

Nullifies: Darkness

Naamah’s attacks (Level 22)

Qadistu Deception (Passive): While in the active party, raises Accuracy/Evasion for Qadistu demon allies.

Capitulate to Pleasure +7: Wipes stat buffs, chance to charm all party members.

Mudo +3: Darkness attack.

Mamudo +3: AOE Darkness attack.

Tarunda +2: Lowers Attack power by 1 rank for 3 turns.

Life Drain: Almighty skill, drains life of one character.

Glasya-Labolas’s resistances (Level 21)

Weakness: Elec

Resistances: N/A

Nullfies: Force, Darkness

Glasya-Labolas’s attacks (Level 21)

Divined Fortune (Passive): When in the active party, if an ally’s Accuracy/Evasion is raised by two ranks, their Critical Rate will be increased.

Mirage Assailment +4: Unique Heavy Force attack to all foes. Chance of inflicting Mirage.

Bouncing Claw +3: Two to three weak Physical attacks to one foe.

Zanma +4: Medium Force attack to one foe.

Don't be afraid to try status ailments - she can't be charmed, but Incubus' Seal worked amazingly well (Image via Atlus)

More or less, you can approach Naamah exactly the same way you did last time: focusing on physical attacks. However, in this fight, I learned that you can reliably hit her with the Seal status ailment. This was due to having a Level 22 Incubus in the party, who had Makajama +5. That made this fight with Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance so much easier. This time, she didn’t have access to her strongest attacks.

Since Glasya-Labolas wasn’t a serious threat, I chose to fight her first and make sure she could use Capitulate to Pleasure as few times as possible. Depending on your party layout, you may want to prioritize one or another, but I’m far more worried about my whole party getting charmed.

While not confirmed, they didn’t seem to have as much HP as the last time I fought them. They still hit incredibly hard, but the fight more or less comes out of nowhere and puts players in a very dangerous position. The boss fight takes place on the way to school a day after returning to the Normal World.

When you’re getting ready to return to school the next day, it’s recommended to load your party with Physical fighters, and a few that have access to Zio spells. If you’re relying on Yoko to be your Zionga user, she will not be in this fight. You can, however, use Essence transfer to give Nahobino access to a Thunder spell.

Once Naamah is out of the way in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, Glasya-Labolas isn’t a major threat. It hits fairly hard, but with a solid healer (or anyone with Media), you can get through his damage. Since I didn’t have much lightning damage, I just hammered him with my strongest attacks available. Success grants you 2,551 EXP for the main party, and 1,115-1,575 EXP for backline party members. You also receive 540 Macca and a Lavish Demon Box.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance is a re-release of the original SMTV, with a completely new storyline route to follow, quality of life changes, and much more. You can learn more about it in our in-depth review.