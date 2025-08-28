How to defeat Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Adamska, aka Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, is the first major boss you encounter. Before he joins Big Boss's fight for Outer Heaven and goes on to become a commander in the MSF, Ocelot will be a major obstacle in Naked Snake's journey. Like the original game, the fight resembles that of a classic spaghetti-western gunslinger movie.

Here's how you can defeat Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to beat Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

While you meet Ocelot a few times initially in the game, you won't have to fight him until much later. Once you navigate through the Russian minefield and make it past the Bolshaya Past base, you will reach the Crevice, where the fight will begin.

Keep an eye out for supplies in the Bolshaya Past base, as they will help you in battle. Head to the northeastern building, past the chopper, to find Russian Ration consumable items and other items. Now, head to the next area, Bolshaya Past Crevice, to start the fight.

The first boss fight (Image via Konami)

The boss fight against Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is quite standard, as you need to shoot and deplete his HP bar before he does that to you. Here are a few key tips and tricks to help you during the battle:

Use your M1911 as the primary weapon. The Tranq gun won't be as useful here, so save its ammo and silencer, unless you're aiming for the Peacewalker trophy.

Ocelot will take cover while reloading. Check for the bee nests above him and use them to draw him out.

Once you land a successful shot on Ocelot, take cover. You won't be able to shoot him again till his HP bar lights up. There is a tree to your right that you will be able to climb up and shoot from. But keep in mind that you will also be vulnerable while doing so.

Try to move between covers.

Defeating Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater doesn't come with any trophy, but you will be able to progress to the next area alongside the main plot.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

