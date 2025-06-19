How to defeat Pagan Gashadokuro in RAIDOU Remastered

The Pagan Gashadokuro in RAIDOU Remastered is one of the first proper bosses that you will fight. While exploring the mysterious Daidouji Mansion in search of Kaya, Raidou will reach the basement, where he will face off against a few demons lurking in wait. The Pagan Gashadokuro boss fight has been slightly overhauled, with it receiving some new mechanics when compared to the original game.

This guide will explain how you can defeat the Pagan Gashadokuro in RAIDOU Remastered.

How to beat Pagan Gashadokuro in RAIDOU Remastered

Pagan Gashadokuro boss fight (Image via ATLUS)

Pagan Gashadokuro in RAIDOU Remastered will be accompanied by two smaller demons called Turdaks. The boss has a few tricks up its sleeves that might prove to be fatal.

Enemy weaknesses

Pagan Gashadokuro: Fire and Force attacks

Fire and Force attacks Turdak: Fire and Wind attacks

Boss fight strategy

Pagan Gashadokuro will start the fight with a set of wave attacks, a new addition to the boss fight. Call your demons to you and jump when a warning symbol (!!) appears over Raidou's head. This will help reduce the damage your demon takes, while our protagonist himself will take none, if timed correctly.

Secondly, target the smaller Turdak demons first. Agathion or Ukobach are great allies as they have Zan and Agi skills, respectively. These skills can target the enemies' weaknesses. Have Alp or Pixie as your second demon, as they have the Dia healing spell. Raidou's own fire spell also comes in handy if you want to stun the enemies.

At times, Pagan Gashadokuro will use Zio attacks that you should dodge. But for the most part, it will attack with its arms. These can be blocked. Keep in mind that a single Turdak will keep spawning, so it is ideal to let your own demons keep those engaged while you deal with the Gashadokuro.

When you deal enough damage to the Gashadokuro, it will again unleash wave attacks. Call your demons to you and keep jumping to avoid damage. Keep in mind that the boss will gain a new attack this time, as it will also be able to unleash Mudo spells.

Keep repeating the process till you chip down its health bar below 50%. The boss will unleash its wave attacks again. When it is very low on HP, swap your Pixie/ Alp with another offensive demon. This will allow you to end the fight quickly.

Defeating the Pagan Gashadokuro in RAIDOU Remastered will reward you with XP, Loyalty, Jin Dan, and Anti-Mute.

