Raidou Remastered Gameplay Details explored: Characters, Demons and more

ATLUS has shared new gameplay details regarding its upcoming JRPG, Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army. This includes several key information regarding the demons, characters, and progression system. A video highlighting some of these features has been released on the official ATLUS West YouTube channel.

This article will cover everything you need to learn about the gameplay details of Raidou Remastered.

Raidou Remastered Gameplay Details

Characters

Narumi (Image via ATLUS)

During Raidou Kuzunoha's adventure to uncover the mystery behind the red cape-donning mysterious group of soldiers, he will encounter several key allies who will help him out. Some of these characters have been unveiled.

Gouto Doji: A mysterious cat-like figure who is also Raidou's master. He will occasionally provide advice on what to do.

A mysterious cat-like figure who is also Raidou's master. He will occasionally provide advice on what to do. Narumi: Head of the Narumi Detective Agency and Raidou's boss

Head of the Narumi Detective Agency and Raidou's boss Tae Asakura: A local journalist who will help out Raidou.

A local journalist who will help out Raidou. Dr. Victor: A genius scientist who will help you with Demon Fusion.

A genius scientist who will help you with Demon Fusion. Kaya Daidouji: A girl who calls Narumi Detective Agency and asks for their help. She will be kidnapped by a mysterious group of soldiers wearing red.

A girl who calls Narumi Detective Agency and asks for their help. She will be kidnapped by a mysterious group of soldiers wearing red. Kenzo Satake: The young captain of the Kanto Haguro Family, a yakuza group. He will help out Raidou as well.

The young captain of the Kanto Haguro Family, a yakuza group. He will help out Raidou as well. Sadakichi: An Army private who is being pursued as a deserter.

An Army private who is being pursued as a deserter. Kiyoshi Daidouji: Kaya's uncle and the current head of the Daidouji family.

Kaya's uncle and the current head of the Daidouji family. Red Cape : A mysterious creature striking fear into the hearts of the Capital's citizens.

: A mysterious creature striking fear into the hearts of the Capital's citizens. Hell’s Pawns: The mysterious Hell's Pawn Group kidnapped Kaya and will play the central role of enemy during the story

New Demons

New Demons have been added (Image via ATLUS)

Raidou Remastered has a total of 120 Demons waiting for you. There are a total of 50 new demons added from other Shin Megami Tensei titles, such as Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon and SMT V: Vengeance. Raidou can use these demons both during battle and on the field normally to fight and solve puzzles.

Character Progression

Sword Alchemy (Image via ATLUS)

Raidou Remastered features several new gameplay improvements over the original PS2 release. Here are a few details that ATLUS has shared with us:

Summoner Skills

Raidou can learn new skills called Summoner Skills. There are 2 types of skills: Combat, which increases your combat ability during battle, and Sword, which takes effect automatically when equipped. These provide you with a variety of abilities, such as powerful attacks, increasing Raidou's resilience, and more.

Allied Demon Skills

Allied demons can learn two Special abilities: Combat Skills that can be used effectively during battle, and Passive Skills that take effect automatically when equipped. Allied demons can gain these skills by leveling them up or by Demon Fusion.

You can also use Skill Books on your allied demons to teach them new spells and abilities.

Loyalty

Raidou Remastered brings a new Loyalty feature that determines a demon's trust in you. You can increase this by allowing them to fight alongside you, taking them to the field, etc. Once you reach the maximum loyalty for a demon, they can learn Passive Skill, give materials needed for Sword Alchemy, and other useful items.

The cumulative loyalty across all your demons will also determine your rank as a Devil Summoner.

