How to defeat Reborn Treant - Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Reborn Treant - Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of the main story bosses that you will need to fight. Leenzee's latest souls-like game is full of many challenging enemies for you to battle, and some of these can be extremely difficult to deal with. The Reborn Treant - Soulwood is the fourth major boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and you will encounter it before you can get to the Tang Emperor Palace area.
This article will cover how to beat Reborn Treant - Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
How to beat Reborn Treant - Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Before you head into the fight with Reborn Treant - Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, here are a few key things that you should know:
Recommended Weapons
- Longsword (Lashing Whip if you have that)
- One-handed Sword
Recommended Items
- Healing items such as Manna Vessels or Special Pills
- Temperance
Recommended Spells
- Infernal Flames
- Burning Flames
The Burning Flames Spell can be found right before the arena where the boss is located. You will come across a ladder that will take you up the cliffs. In front of you, there will be two paths. Taking the one to the right will lead you to the Doomwillow Beach Shrine, while the left one will take you to another arena with a mini-boss.
Defeating this enemy will give you the Burning Flames Spell. Make sure to head back to the Shrine to refill any Manna Vessel charges that you used. The Burning Flames is a 3-cost spell that deals heavy fire damage to enemies.
How to defeat the Reborn Treant - Soulwood boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
The Reborn Treant - Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a mutated beast that consists of a giant tree merged with the dead bodies that are dumped in the Doomwillow Beach. It won't have any mobility, but it can hit you extremely hard if you are not careful. Here is how to beat it.
- Run straight to the front of the boss and choose either the left side corner or the right side to stick to.
- The boss will pull you in. Hold the sprint button to prevent yourself from being pulled into the pool of blood where the Souldwood is standing.
- It will swing its branches down to hit you. Dodge it, and if possible, land a few hits in.
- The Soulwood will spawn roots all over the arena. You don't have to fight them as they die automatically. Make sure to dodge them to get Skyborn Might.
- Target the boss's main bark and hit it with the Burning Flames Spell
- Once the boss sucks up the pool of blood, go in, use your Temperance ability on the one-handed sword, and keep hitting it to inflict the Burn ailment
- Get out of the pool as soon as it starts filling, as it can one-shot you.
- The boss can hurl three red projectiles at you. Make sure to dodge them
- Take out the corpses around the arena. They won't deal damage, but they can stun you.
- Try to stick to the side of the arena as the boss can create a massive fiery pit that will wipe out a majority of your HP bar
Defeating the Reborn Treant - Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will reward you with Red Mercury and the Echo of Soulwood spell.
