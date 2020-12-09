Ruckus is just one of many NPC characters found in Fortnite Season 5.

A lot of NPC characters have flooded the island, giving players a chance to defeat them and snag some solid loot. Ruckus is one of those characters, and he is a doozy to take out.

This NPC is anything but friendly and is ready to deal some serious damage to any Fortnite player that opposes him. Those that are lucky enough to defeat him will get a Rocket Launcher to decimate those that steered clear of him.

How to defeat Ruckus in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

In order to defeat Ruckus, Fortnite players will first have to find him. There is a large building known as Hydro 16 next to Slurpy Swamp. This building is to the swamp's east and sits right near the dam.

Ruckus is not in Fortnite Season 5 to have fun. He will shoot any player that draws his attention without hesitation. He mostly patrols the outside of the building, but can be found within at times too.

A Heavy Assault Rifle drops along with the Rocket Launcher, making him worth the battle. Just be careful, because those are the weapons he will use in the battle. Try and get up close to Ruckus to start the battle.

If you can do damage from an extremely safe distance, that can also work. The hardest part is taking down his shields and avoiding the Rocket Launcher explosions. Stay behind cover, poke up, and damage him from afar.

Once his shields have been taken out, he is extremely easy to take care of. Just keep laying into him once his health registers as white and he's as good as done for. Be sure to land as many headshots as possible.

Just be smarter than the AI and it's in the bag. Once defeated, Fortnite players will complete the challenge that unlocks the Beskar armor variant for The Mandalorian skin.