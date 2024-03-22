How to defeat Shub-Niggurath in Alone in the Dark?

Shub-Niggurath in Alone in the Dark is the second and final boss encounter in the survival horror game. As the chaos and terror inside Derceto escalate, players will finally come face to face with the Black Goat of the Woods - an otherworldly being and an ancient deity according to Cthulhu mythos. This monstrosity has been the object of worship of the deranged residents of the mental institution.

As such, it is time to put things to rest. Here is everything players need to do to defeat Shub-Niggurath in Alone in the Dark

How to defeat the Black Goat of the Woods Shub-Niggurath in Alone in the Dark

Beware the tentacles (Image via THQ Nordic)

Shub-Niggurath in Alone in the Dark is by far the toughest challenge in the game. The boss is a large monstrosity full of gnawing teeth and flailing tentacles hosted by a tree torso and hooved feet. The fight begins after climbing to the rooftop and entering the Mezzanine - however, there is no health bar like the Jacob boss fight.

Thankfully, this is a fairly standard boss fight, and players need not jump through hoops to beat it. The first phase sees the boss spit out toxic bile and attack with her tentacles, which are well-telegraphed and can be avoided. To strike back, target the ulcers that sprout on her head. Players should also pick up the ammo at the nearby counter immediately.

Phase 2 of fighting Shub-Niggurath in Alone in the Dark (Image via THQ Nordic)

That is because after all target spots are downed, the boss will destroy the upper floor, causing the protagonist to fall to the ground floor. Players will find more melee weapons, ammo, and throwables scattered around the arena. Repeating the process of shooting at the ulcers is the way to proceed.

Shooting at the growths on her leg causes her to lose consciousness and summon monsters to attack - we recommend using melee weapons if players are low on ammo; these should be fired into her head ulcers when downed. Repeat the process until all the growths on her head have been dealt with, and this will lead to the final cutscene of Alone in the Dark.

This is all players need to know about defeating Shub-Niggurath in Alone in the Dark.