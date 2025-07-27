The fight against South General - Liu Wenxiu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers happens at the Zhenwu Antechamber and serves as one of the more straightforward encounters in the later stages of the game. While not as punishing as bosses like Bo Sorcerer, this fight can still catch you off guard with fast-paced ranged attacks and paralysis-inflicting strikes.

Ad

Here is a guide to take down the South General - Liu Wenxiu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Note: Some parts of this article are based on the author’s perspective, and in-game experiences may differ.

How to defeat South General - Liu Wenxiu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Preparing the right gear and understanding his limited move pool makes this battle much easier to handle (Image via 505 Games)

Where to find South General - Liu Wenxiu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Ad

Trending

You will come across Liu Wenxiu deep inside Mt. Zhenwu, in the Zhenwu Antechamber area. Progress through the dungeon until you unlock the shortcut door behind the shrine. From the shrine, take the shortcut and turn right to head up the stairs that lead into the arena.

The path is straightforward, and unlocking this shortcut will give you quick access to retries if needed. Also, you might encounter some creatures while passing by, and it's up to you to skip them or neutralize them to obtain some loot.

Ad

Also read: What is the best beginner weapon class to pick in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Recommended level, weapons, and setup

This fight is balanced for players around Level 70 or higher, and going in with a properly upgraded weapon will make a noticeable difference. Liu Wenxiu is weak to blunt damage, making the Axe an ideal choice for this battle. Allocate skill points into Strength to maximize your damage output and consider equipping the Life Leech Needle from the left skill tree.

Ad

Carry items like Manna Vases, Temperance, and Stormward Pills for safety. The Stormward Pill is particularly useful since Liu Wenxiu's lightning-infused attacks build paralysis over time. Healing and stamina management remain simple here since his attacks have clear recovery windows.

Spells

Vorpal Blade

Ethereal Form

Echo of Dhutanga or Echo of Lu Bingzhang

These spells aren’t mandatory but can serve as backups when you need safer openings.

Battle strategy

Duel against South General - Liu Wenxiu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Liu Wenxiu is far less tanky than other generals in Wuchang, which makes this fight more about aggression than patience. His health pool is small, and with the Axe, a few heavy combos can stagger him outright. Still, knowing his patterns ensures you don’t get caught off guard:

Ad

As the fight starts, close the distance quickly. If you stay far away, he will shoot his gun, which can interrupt your movement and leave you vulnerable. Dodging toward him when he aims avoids the shot and sets you up for quick retaliation.

Liu Wenxiu’s lightning-infused swings and projectiles build paralysis on hit. If the gauge fills, you’ll be temporarily immobilized and likely take follow-up damage. Use Stormward Pills or dodge cleanly to avoid this buildup.

Most of his melee combos end with a brief recovery window. After dodging his final swing, commit to one or two heavy Axe attacks. Using charged heavy swings will also trigger the Clash mechanic, negating incoming damage during the windup.

With the Life Leech Needle active, every successful heavy hit restores health. This allows you to remain aggressive without burning through healing items, making the fight much shorter.

Because of his low health, the key is to never let him regain distance. Stay in melee range, punish every opening, and avoid giving him room to spam lightning shots.

Ad

Rewards for defeating Liu Wenxiu

Defeating the South General - Liu Wenxiu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers nets several valuable rewards:

Thunder’s Call (Dual Blades)

South General’s Armor Set

Zhenwu Temple Key

Secret Missive (Quest Item)

That wraps up our guide on beating South General - Liu Wenxiu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. For more guides on the game, do follow Sportskeeda.

Check out: How to defeat Perfect Bride - Fang Ling in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.