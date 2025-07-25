What is the best beginner weapon class to pick in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Choosing the best beginner weapon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can set the tone for your playthrough. The game gives you five distinct weapon classes, each with unique move sets, scaling stats, and skill tree upgrades. While every weapon can be powerful in the right hands, some are easier to handle when you’re just starting to learn dodge timings, stamina management, and Skyborn Might (the energy system that fuels abilities and spells).

On that, let's look at each weapon type and what is the best beginner weapon in the game.

Note: Parts of this article are based on the author’s views and opinions. Not every aspect of the weapons listed below is covered in detail in this topic.

Looking at each weapon type in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Longsword

Longsword in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

The Longsword has a katana-like moveset — quick, balanced, and responsive. It doesn’t trap you in long animations, which means you can dodge out of danger easily. It also builds Skyborn Might naturally with basic combos, so you can start mixing spells into your playstyle without extra effort. It scales well with Strength and Agility, and the skill tree provides bonuses to stamina and health, making it a versatile choice for beginners.

One-Handed Sword

One-Handed Sword can also be considered as one of the best beginner weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

This weapon type is ideal for players focusing on spellcasting and fast hitting. Its skill tree heavily boosts magic and Feathering, making your spells hit harder and regenerate faster. The trade-off is its short range and lower raw melee damage, meaning you’ll rely more on positioning and magic than heavy strikes.

Spear

Spear in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

If you like to keep enemies at range, the Spear offers the longest reach in the game. It’s slower to generate energy compared to the Longsword, but its multi-hit attacks and crowd-control moves shine in fights with multiple foes. It focuses on Agility and Strength but doesn’t naturally boost magic or Feathering, so you’ll need to invest separately if you want spells.

Dual Blades

Dual Blades in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Dual Blades excel at speed and clash mechanics; some of their combos can deflect enemy attacks mid-swing. They reward aggressive playstyles that stay close to the enemy, but the short range and stamina drain can punish beginners who are still learning timing and spacing.

Axe

Axe in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

The Axe is the most powerful weapon class, mainly focused on Strength. Its attacks are slow but deadly when timed correctly. Some variants have abilities like Flamethrower, and this weapon is more challenging for new players since missing a swing leaves you open to attack. However, those who enjoy high-risk, high-reward gameplay may find it satisfying.

Best beginner weapon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Longsword is the best beginner weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games) best beginner weapon

For budding gamers, we recommend the Longsword as it offers the most forgiving learning curve, combining balanced damage, consistent energy generation, and mobility. Even as you progress into tougher fights, its skill upgrades keep it relevant, letting you transition into hybrid builds without needing to completely respec.

That said, the One-Handed Sword deserves an honourable mention as the second-best beginner weapon for players who value pure agility early on. It allows you to rely heavily on dodges and Shimmers from the very beginning, which can feel smoother when first learning enemy patterns. However, the Longsword ultimately outshines it once you invest in its skills, making it the stronger long-term option for beginners.

That wraps up our article on the best beginner weapon class in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

