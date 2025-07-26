How to defeat Perfect Bride - Fang Ling in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Perfect Bride - Fang Ling in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be one of the major story bosses you will encounter during Chapter 2 - Cloudspire. She is also tied to Fang Yao's quest, completing which will be essential to receiving certain endings of the game. The Perfect Bride boss has two distinct phases and is one of the most challenging enemies you will encounter.

This article will cover some crucial tips and tricks you can use to defeat Perfect Bride - Fang Ling in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to beat Perfect Bride - Fang Ling in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Fang Ling is one of the major bosses, and you will encounter her at the very bottom of the Shaft. Similar to Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, most of her attacks can be parried, and you will need a Longsword to defeat her easily. Here are the items you should carry in the fight.

Weapons

Longsword, specifically the Flamebringer. Make sure to equip Sword Counter

Equipment and items

Bone Needle - Fire

Healing items

Dracolich Pendant

Armor

Anything with High Poise Break resistance, such as the Mistress of the Night Armor

Spells

Infernal Flames

Echo of Lu Bingzhang

Flamebringer can be obtained by defeating Ai Nengqi, and when you defeat Huang Yan, you will be able to purchase the Mistress of the Night armor. Dracolich Pendant is needed as the boss can shriek, which will stun you. Now, let's get to how to defeat Fang Ling in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Perfect Bride - Fang Ling boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Phase 1)

Perfect Bride - Fang Ling in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Fang Ling will hang herself on the roof and fire projectiles at you. Dodge this attack and try to Shimmer to gain Skyborn Might.

Do not cast any spells yet, as her attack patterns can be quite random after she climbs down.

You can deflect most of her attacks with your longsword.

Make sure to apply the Burn Temperance when you get a breathing ground, as Fang Ling is weak to fire.

She is extremely agile and will try to hit you with a set of attacks using her swords. Dodge clockwise to evade these strikes.

She has a grab attack that will stun you. Be prepared for this when there is a sound cue.

She will jump backwards with a red trail following her when she casts projectiles.

Perfect Bride - Fang Ling boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Phase 2)

Chimera - Fang Ling in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Depleting Fang Ling's HP completely will start the second phase, where she will transform into the Chimera.

When she is in this mode, stay away from her mouth as she can shriek and stun you. The ideal way to fight here is by hitting her from the side. Do not engage her from behind, as her tail can hit you.

She will fire a laser from her mouth by spinning in a circular pattern. Try to approach her and hit her in the side of her body.

Temperance will help your damage output.

She will perform a set of three charges that you can dodge.

Watch out for falling rocks all over the arena.

If you have been following Fang Yao's quest in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, dream at the Shrine that spawns once you defeat Fang Ling. The little girl will come here, and you can talk with her to conclude the quest.

