Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire walkthrough (Complete Chapter 2 guide)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire is filled with numerous threats and collectibles across its various regions. As you explore these areas, you will encounter NPCs with side quests that can grant you additional rewards. In Cloudspire, there are four challenging bosses, and you must defeat them to progress. Although the path may seem straightforward, hidden areas and dead zones can consume time if you are not aware of the right path.

Ad

Hence, this article covers a detailed guide on how to complete Wuchang: Fallen Feathers chapter 2, Cloudspire.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire - Chapter 2 complete walkthrough

Hillswatch region in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

As you reach the Hillswatch, take a left and make your way to the top of the hill area. You will face an enemy and, on the stairs, a signboard which provides you with some information about the region. Take the stairs to find a broken hut containing various collectibles.

Ad

Trending

Hillswatch region from Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Chapter 2: Cloudspire (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

After collecting all the items, return to the main path and run upwards along the sloping terrain. Here, you will face some demons and additional loot. After clearing the area, take the wooden bridge on your left to reach a glowing tombstone. Use your Gesture: Examine next to it to discover the Shu Silk Scarf, which is essential for an NPC quest, so it's wise to collect it.

Ad

Next, return to the main path and continue straight. You will find a large hairy monster that you must defeat to proceed. Once you kill the monster, return to the main path and go straight to encounter Nian Suichang. Talk to him to get another side quest from him. After your conversation, continue up the stairs and pass through a large archway.

Defeat the demon and continue your journey in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Here, you will find two more NPCs—Li Dingo and Sun Kewang. Talk to them to get Kong Wine and Spicy Soup. Follow the straight path and you will soon reach the Snowy Passage region.

Ad

Snowy Passage

Reach the Snowy Passage after leaving the Hillswatch region (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

After leaving Hillswatch and entering the Snowy Passage region, you will face several enemies. Defeat them and follow the path until you find a shrine where you will meet Wu Gang. He will offer you various items that you can purchase to get better gear. Once done, proceed straight ahead into the snowy area. Continue forward until you see a door on your left that leads to the Cloudspire Outskirts.

Ad

Read more: What happens when you die in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Cloudspire Outskirts

Entrance of the Cloudspire Outskirts region in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Upon entering the Cloudspire Outskirts, head straight toward the village, where you will meet Huang Jian’e inside a building. Talk to her, and she will hand over the Zhenwu Tome and Recovery Pill. Once your conversation is finished, head to the main road and continue upward along the sloping path. Nearby, there is another building, and on the second floor of that, you will find Qiao Ying.

Ad

Talk to Qiao Ying for an additional quest and get Bamboo Missive (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Talk to her and help her retrieve the Bamboo Missive. Afterward, leave the area, passing by the Shrine, and continue along the path until you reach a wooden bridge. Cross the bridge and you will enter the Mort Grotto region in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Ad

Mort Grotto

As you reach the area, you will encounter quite a few Mutated Villagers. Kill all of them, and you will enter the Outskirts Mining Road, which is a cave. Go through the cave, while defeating enemies and collecting items, until you reach an area with an elevator that leads to the upper section. Once there, go straight and exit the cave. You will find a lever to pull in order to raise a wooden bridge.

Ad

Reach the Outskirts Mining Road (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Also read: Why is Wuchang Fallen Feathers getting mostly negative reviews on Steam?

Ad

Now return to the elevator and descend to the ground section. Search for another exit of the cave that has not yet been explored. As you exit the cave, you will find another elevator that will take you to the next area: Rebel Camp.

Rebel Camp

The Rebel Camp is filled with landmines that will damage your health. As you enter the region, you will encounter a few monsters. Once you clear the area, go straight, and you will find a Shrine. There, you will also face two Rebel Warriors. After killing them, take the left path and go downward, where you will find another NPC: Nian Suichang. Speak with him, and he will help you in the upcoming battle.

Ad

Entrance of the Rebel Camp region in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

In front of you, there will be a wooden gate and an opening that will summon the boss, General of the North – Al Nengqi. Defeat the boss and return to the Shrine. You will see the same wooden bridge that you lowered through the cave. At the far end of that bridge, you will find a huge gate leading to the Snowpeak Pass area.

Ad

A fight against General of the North – Al Nengqi in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Snowpeak Pass

Ad

As you enter through the huge gate, you will face another boss fight against Ming General – Liu Cheng’en. After defeating the boss, you will find Shrine: Snowpeak Pass, which you need to activate. Head towards the wooden bridge, reach the end, where you will encounter quite a few enemies. After defeating them, you will come across a building.

A fight against Ming General – Liu Cheng’en in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Inside, you will encounter an NPC named He Youzai. Talk to him in order to get the Cornucopia Elixir. Continue along the snowy path, and you will meet another NPC named Li Wansan. After speaking with him, go straight ahead, and you will reach Cloudspire City.

Ad

Cloudspire City

As you reach Cloudspire City, go straight, and you will reach a colony area surrounded by buildings. Head forward, and you will find one building with an open door. Go to the third floor, pass through the corridor, and enter the next building. Drop down to the ground floor, and there you will find a narrow passway. Go straight, and there you will see a pair of ladders leading upwards. As you reach the top, you will find another NPC, Shen Yanping.

Ad

Help Shen Yanping (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Talk to him to work on the side quest, which is to find some wedding attire. After your conversation, leave the area, and you will soon find another building with an open door where you will meet two NPCs: Matchsticks and Shen Jing’an. After speaking to them, visit the Cloudspire Bazaar, where you will find Glut. Speak to Glut, then return to Shen Jing’an to inform her of his whereabouts.

Ad

Check out: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Worship's Rise walkthrough (Complete Chapter 1 guide)

In return, she will grant you the Wedding Attire. From the same location, head towards the street and take a left turn to find a doorway. Enter and reach the second floor, then pass through the corridor to reach the adjacent building. Drop down to the ground floor and follow the wooden path to find a ladder. Kick it down and climb the opposite side of the wall.

Ad

Once there, you will encounter some enemies. After clearing them out, find another doorway to enter. Head towards the second floor and climb the ladder to reach the adjacent building. Enter inside and continue moving, taking the stairs to reach the next floor.

Use this narrow passage to get out of the area (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

There, you will find a rooftop area, from which you can drop down to reach a wooden pathway. Below, you will spot a snowy passage lined with multiple corpses. Proceed through that passway to spot a staircase leading to the Snowfall Palace.

Ad

Snowfall Palace

After you reach the area, head straight, following the stairs, and take a right turn to get inside the temple. Defeat all the enemies, and there you will find an elevator that takes you to the upper section. Once you reach there, you will find a Buddha statue and in front of that an NPC, Plain Warrioress, who will give you Plumed Brach.

Snowfall Palace inside the temple (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Once the conversation is over, go inside the room where you will encounter Huang Yan. After interacting with her, return to the Shrine and from there take the right path beside the temple stairs, where you will find a gate. Go straight, and you will discover an elevator leading to the basement. Continue walking, and you will find a door on your right. Upon opening this door, you will enter the Treasure Trove area.

Ad

Also read: Stellar Blade vs Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - 5 differences and similarities explored

Treasure Trove

As you enter, you will encounter a boss: Mistress of the Night- Huang Yan. Defeat the boss and return to the Shrine: Treasure Trove. From there, head towards the right path, which leads you to an elevator. As you reach the floor, go straight, and you will find an open area called the Shaft.

A fight scene against Mistress of the Night- Huang Yan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Shaft

Ad

Once you arrive at Shaft, continue straight along the wooden bridge until you encounter an elevator that leads downward. Once you are there, continue running straight until you reach the Shrine. In front of that, you will find Fang Yao. Speak with her to help her find her sister, and she will give you Medicinal Powder.

You entered the Shaft region in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Continue following the path, and you will find a wooden bridge that has some spike traps. Carefully cross the bridge and descend to a narrow passage filled with more spike traps. After crossing through the passage and defeating all the enemies, you will find a wooden door. Open the door and continue your journey.

Ad

Inside, you will find a huge monster that you must defeat. After defeating them, head forward through the tunnel, and you will come across the same wooden bridge area that you previously covered. Head inside the tunnel, and you will soon find a lever that opens a secret door.

Hand over the Mad Doctor's Research Notes to He Youzai in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

Down there, you will find a demon that you need to defeat in order to obtain the Glut’s Token and Mad Doctor’s Research Notes. Once you have these items, exit the area and head towards the open space where you will find an NPC named He Youzai. Talk to him and give him the Mad Doctor’s Notes, for which he will reward you with Cured Jerky. After this, cross the bridge to reach the Bride's Boudoir area.

Ad

Also read: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers review – A Soulslike masterpiece with Eastern elegance

Bride's Boudoir

From the Shrine: Bride’s Boudoir, head inside the door and cross another wooden bridge filled with swinging spike traps. Continue up the stairs, where you will encounter an NPC named Honglan. In this area, you will also find various collectibles in different rooms.

Caution of the swinging spike traps as you cross the wooden bridge in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Cloudspire (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

As you proceed, you will come across stairs leading to another wooden bridge. Go straight through that bridge, and it will break, leading you into the Wedding Hall area.

Ad

Check out: 7 key differences between Black Myth Wukong and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wedding Hall

A fight against Perfect Bride - Fang Lin (Image via 505 Games || YouTube@Gamer's Little Playground)

As you reach there, a boss fight against Perfect Bride - Fang Lin will immediately trigger. You need to defeat them to proceed, and afterward, you will encounter Fang Yao. Talk to her to get Fang Yao set. Finally, you can talk to the Storyteller located beside the Shrine, who will offer to transport you to Hillswatch, marking the beginning of your path to Mt. Zhenwu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Ad

This concludes the complete guide of Chapter 2: Cloudspire in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.