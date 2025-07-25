Commander - Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the fifth major story boss in the game and is one of the most challenging enemies that you will face. Leenzee's latest souls-like offering is all about changing your approach when it comes to fighting the different bosses, as all of them require different strategies if you want to take them down.

This article will cover how to defeat Commander - Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to beat Commander - Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

You will fight Commander - Honglan in the Tang Emperor's Palace. She will be the fifth major story boss against whom you will face off after defeating Soulwood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Here are the items you should bring to the fight.

Honglan boss fight (Image via 505 Games)

Recommended Weapons

Longsword with the Sword Counter equipped.

Recommended Items

Healing items such as Manna Vessels or Special Pills

Stamina restoring items

Recommended Spells

Infernal Flames

Echo of Lu Bingzhang

The way to win this boss fight is to be extremely accurate with your parries and counterattacks for the first phase, and rely on your ability to dodge and perform Shimmer so that you can use your spells for the second half. Here is how you can defeat Commander - Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Equip your Longsword before heading into the arena, as you will need to use the Sword Counter often during the fight.

Honglan will perform a dash towards you that you will need to parry. You can also dodge, but it is hard to evade her dash attack.

Get one or two hits in before dodging, as she will either slam her leg into the ground or jump out of your attack range. The slam attack will damage you and leave you stunned.

Honglan will occasionally throw kunai at you that you can dodge or parry.

Use spells as you see fit.

Honglan will perform a set of combos mixing her sword slashes with martial arts. Stay out of her range.

Once you get her HP down to 50 percent, the second phase of the fight will kick off. Honglan will unleash sword waves at you, which you will need to dodge.

For the second phase, try to use Shimmer as much as you can and cast your spells.

Once you beat Commander - Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you will get the Revenant Temple Key that will take you to the next region of the game, Cloudspire.

