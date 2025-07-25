Ming General - Liu Cheng'en in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the first Key boss when you come to the Cloudspire region in Chapter 2. After your defeat at the hands of Honglan, you will receive the Reverent Temple Key, which will allow you to unlock the locked gate. Traversing through it will lead you down to the snow-covered peaks of Cloudspire.

This article will cover how to defeat Ming General - Liu Cheng'en in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to beat Ming General - Liu Cheng'en in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The fight against Liu Cheng'en will definitely not be an easy one. He is an extremely agile boss who might give you a hard time, similar to Honglan in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. The build given in this guide requires you to have 90% Madness, as it will allow you to engage Liu Cheng'en from afar.

You must unlock the Fury of the Skyborn skill in the Repository. This reduces the cost of any Echo spells (which you get by defeating bosses) by one Skyborn Might. Secondly, invest most of your skills in increasing Feathering damage.

Now, here are the items that you should bring to the fight.

Armor

Anything that has high Slash and Frostbite protections. Ming General - Liu Cheng'en in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can inflict the status effect upon you.

Items

Healing Items

Spicy Soup

Sapphire Lotus Seed

Spells

Echo of Lu Bingzhang

Any other spells that you like

Careful of the landmines (Image via 505 Games)

Make sure to unlock skills that allow you to reduce the damage that you receive at low HP. Ahead of the bridge that you must cross to reach the arena, there will also be some landmines, so be careful.

How to defeat the Ming General - Liu Cheng'en boss in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Here is how you defeat Ming General - Liu Cheng'en in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Ming General - Liu Cheng'en in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Liu Cheng'en will perform three jumps at you when you enter the arena. Dodge these to gain Skyborn Might. Now run to the other end and cast the Echo of Lu Bingzhang spell at him. Two successive casts will ensure that he takes massive damage.

His attacks can inflict frostbite, so be careful of those.

He will either slam you with his weapon or perform a set of four to five pokes in your direction. Dodge this, but, ideally, you must sprint to ensure you do not take any hits from the pokes, as getting hit once means you will take time to recover during which the other will hit you.

Try to attack as you see fit, but be careful of his strikes. If you have Sword Counter on Longsword unlocked, you can parry his strikes.

Your main method of dealing damage will be using spells. So make sure to dodge to gain Skyborn Might.

Once you get his HP down to 60 percent, he will start the second phase.

Liu Cheng'en will jump at you and perform three rapid strikes. Dodge the first one and try to parry the second to stun him.

Go sideways before you hit him, as he can stun you by slamming his leg on the ground and throwing snow in your direction.

Be careful when he starts casting an attack that conjures a storm. This does massive damage. Just make sure you are out of the attack's radius.

He has an instakill attack that you should be careful about. There will be a sound cue before he initiates this attack.

Keep dodging and casting spells at the appropriate time, and you can easily defeat him.

Unlike previous bosses whom you fight during Chapter 1, Worship's Rise, Ming General - Liu Cheng'en in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers doesn't reward you with any spells.

